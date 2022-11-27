ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State uses big second half to beat Prairie View AM

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmRhD_0jPGaXCA00

Avery Anderson III scored 16 points and Moussa Cisse added 13 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State turned it on in the second half in a 78-53 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (5-2) led by just a point after a back-and-forth first half but quickly put the game away after halftime, pushing their advantage to 20 points by the 12:02 mark of the second half and cruising under the wire for the easy win.

Bryce Thompson added 13 points for Oklahoma State, with Quion Williams scoring 11. The Cowboys shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the second half.

Jeremiah Gambrell led the Panthers (4-3) with 16 points while Trajan Wesley had 10.

The game was even for the majority of the first half, with the Panthers leading by as many as five points after Wesley’s jumper capped a 6-0 run. Oklahoma State rallied to tie the game and then went up 21-19 lead with 5:54 to play when Williams scored the last of four straight points.

There were three additional ties and two more lead changes before halftime, the latest of which came on two free throws by Anderson with 1:02 remaining that garnered the Cowboys a 27-26 advantage at the break.

Thompson led Oklahoma State with eight points before halftime while Wesley and Gambrell both scored eight to pace the Panthers over the first 20 minutes. The Cowboys outshot Prairie View 45.5 percent to 35.7 percent in the half despite making just one of their eight 3-point attempts.

Oklahoma State came out of the locker room looking like a different team. The Cowboys opened the second half by making their first four shots and put together a 12-0 run. Prairie View missed its first seven shots and had three turnovers over the first five minutes of the half.

Wesley ended that run by making a fast-break layup, but Oklahoma State added a 10-1 run with 3-pointrs by Williams and Thompson for a 49-29 lead. The Panthers got no closer than 16 the rest of the way.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulsapeople.com

True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster

Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa’s Leading Tackler Justin Wright

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys’ staff to extend an offer to Tulsa’s leading tackler. Within two hours of Justin Wright announcing he would enter the transfer portal, the linebacker tweeted that he has received an offer from Oklahoma State. Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss this season.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater

The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Former resident in bodybuilding finals

Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
PONCA CITY, OK
WSB Radio

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

'Focus: Black Oklahoma': misinformation, DJ LiTEBRiTE, Cherokee Freedmen history

On this episode, we start off with Dr. Nick Alexandrov examining one Tulsa Fortune 500 company that uses its money to support campaigns of politicians who proclaim, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. As many find themselves learning to navigate in a “post-truth” era, there’s at least one statement you can always trust: money talks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). According to a FOX23 Reporter on who was on the scene, three duplexes, one was currently under construction, caught fire and appeared to completely destroyed. TFD said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Nov. 22-29

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 22-29 include:. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, burglary, eluding, leaving scene of an accident, endangering others, inmate in possession of contraband. Keith Wayne Beard, 34, Blackwell, felon in possession of a firearm.
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy