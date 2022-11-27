ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney asked how Klubnik has been doing in practice, developing

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtOpJ_0jPGaQ1500

During Dabo Swinney’s ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson’s head coach was asked how Cade Klubnik has been doing in practice and developing throughout this season.

“He’s doing good,” Swinney said of the true freshman quarterback. “Doing really good.”

Klubnik has completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards across the eight games he’s played in this season, throwing one touchdown pass with one interception. The former five-star prospect from Austin, Texas, has also rushed for 58 yards on 15 attempts.

Klubnik’s most recent game action came vs. Miami on Nov. 19, when he completed each of his two passes for 13 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards. He played two snaps in relief of DJ Uiagalelei at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 after replacing Uiagalelei in the third quarter vs. Syracuse on Oct. 22, when he completed 2 of 4 passes for 19 yards and rushed six times for 15 yards, becoming the first backup quarterback to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback win for Clemson since 2018 (Chase Brice vs. Syracuse)

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store.  Deals will run through midnight Monday.

  • Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
  • Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
  • Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
  • Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
  • Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
  • Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
  • Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jPGaQ1500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Swinney: Maye 'is a problem'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week on their podcast.  Coach Swinney had plenty of praise for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. "He is a (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Aidan Swanson

After a devastating one-point loss to South Carolina on Thanksgiving weekend, punter Aidan Swanson shared his perspective. When asked about his performance in the rivalry game, Swanson responded, “For me, (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy