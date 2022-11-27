ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas coach apologizes for incident after SDSU game in Maui

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Four days later, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has apologized for his program’s behavior following a 78-74 overtime victory against San Diego State in the third-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Musselman declined to discuss the incident during his media availability Saturday. On Sunday, however, the university distributed a four-sentence statement from him.

“We recently played a highly contested and emotional game against an exceptional San Diego State team,” Musselman’s statement said. “Shortly after the game, I and some members of our program responded with negative dialogue to a few San Diego State fans. I want to take this opportunity to apologize to the San Diego State community and especially to head coach Brian Dutcher, his staff, their excellent team, and their enthusiastic fans for this post-game interaction.

“We highly value, appreciate and respect our participation in the 2022 Maui Classic.”

Some SDSU fans berated Musselman as he worked through the postgame handshake line at the Lahaina Civic Center, and the 58-year-old coach known for his fiery sideline demeanor responded with an expletive-laced exchange and by flashing the “L” sign with his fingers. Musselman also had a heated confrontation with SDSU senior guard Matt Bradley, who claimed the coach told him “to shut up or get out of his face, something like that.”

After jawing at Bradley, Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile walked over to the Aztecs bench and taunted fans, some of whom came out of the stands and approached Arkansas players and coaches while they were being escorted to the locker room. Police also removed an Arkansas fan from the entrance to SDSU’s locker room.

On Saturday, Dutcher said: “Muss and I have been longtime friends. But I know he’s an intense competitor, and whatever happened after the game is probably not in the best interests of anybody. I think he probably realizes that. I run San Diego State’s program, and I’m in charge of how we respond to things. He’s been doing this a long time, and he’ll respond in a manner that he feels is in the best interest for himself and his program.”

Because it was not a conference or NCAA Tournament game, there is no governing body to investigate and, if necessary, issue sanctions. That leaves it to the individual schools.

Musselman was involved in a similar incident at Utah State in 2019 while he was coaching Nevada. The Mountain West investigated and blamed “inappropriate conduct by individuals from both programs in the post-game handshake line.”

Arkansas next plays Monday at home against Troy. SDSU hosts UC Irvine on Tuesday night.

