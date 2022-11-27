ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today

One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE

BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
BAYONNE, NJ
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Archdiocese of Newark to open second Mercy House office in Jersey City next week

The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office is set to open the second location of The Mercy House, a resource and referral center to the needy, in Jersey City next week. The grand opening, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus (who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese), will take place at 20 Greenville Ave. on Monday, December 5th at 11 a.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Latest Boulevard East redesign plan ditches bike lanes

In the tug-of-war over Boulevard East between bike advocates and drivers, the drivers are now winning. Despite an apparent agreement a couple months ago that would create bike lanes, the latest plans for the redesign of the scenic county road that stretches from the top of Hoboken to the North Bergen palisade do not include the special lanes, a county spokesman said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community

A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said. The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post. Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help. 
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
bestofnj.com

Rebel Hair Studio Brings NYC Quality Salon to Nutley

There are plenty of great salons in New Jersey. But Rebel Hair Studio in Nutley holds itself to New York City quality standards. Their mission is to truly take care of every guest, so they leave feeling both heard and beautiful. Rebel offers a full suite of services, including cuts, extensions, styling, coloring, and more.
NUTLEY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
MAHWAH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy