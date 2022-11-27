Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable buildingBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
jerseydigs.com
Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today
One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
paramuspost.com
ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE
BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
thefordhamram.com
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Archdiocese of Newark to open second Mercy House office in Jersey City next week
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office is set to open the second location of The Mercy House, a resource and referral center to the needy, in Jersey City next week. The grand opening, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus (who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese), will take place at 20 Greenville Ave. on Monday, December 5th at 11 a.m.
Jersey Pizza Boy places first in up-and-coming pizza makers competition; Engineers awarded for park renovations | Journal Entries
Michael Testa, one half of the Jersey Pizza Boys of Carmine’s Pizza in Jersey City, recently participated in the Up-and-Coming Pizza Makers competition at the Northeast Pizza and Pasta show in Atlantic City, a national competition, where he came in 1st place this past October. Up and Coming Pizza...
Latest Boulevard East redesign plan ditches bike lanes
In the tug-of-war over Boulevard East between bike advocates and drivers, the drivers are now winning. Despite an apparent agreement a couple months ago that would create bike lanes, the latest plans for the redesign of the scenic county road that stretches from the top of Hoboken to the North Bergen palisade do not include the special lanes, a county spokesman said.
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said. The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post. Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help.
Hudson County's heir apparent opens up about arrest, exoneration in drug case
“It was life-changing,” Craig Guy said. “I go from being a happy-go-lucky young sergeant to being charged with something that turned my life upside down.”
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
bestofnj.com
Rebel Hair Studio Brings NYC Quality Salon to Nutley
There are plenty of great salons in New Jersey. But Rebel Hair Studio in Nutley holds itself to New York City quality standards. Their mission is to truly take care of every guest, so they leave feeling both heard and beautiful. Rebel offers a full suite of services, including cuts, extensions, styling, coloring, and more.
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
theobserver.com
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Comments / 0