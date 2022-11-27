ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn

Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large

COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Flu cases spike at DCH Hospitals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Northport are seeing a spike in flu cases, but COVID-19 cases are down. Spokesperson Andy North says there are currently nine patients being treated for COVID-19. But, flu cases are spiking and that’s something North is concerned about. “Many of those flu cases are severe […]
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Tornado Warning — Parts of Macon, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4:15 am

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. South central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. * At 343 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Tallassee, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation....
Can We Ever Get Beyond Our Legacy of American Racial Terrorism?

My wife and I recently returned from a convening of educators by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Ala. Part of the convening included tours of its Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice. These history and cultural centers preserve the memories of slavery, racism and lynching in America.
Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
