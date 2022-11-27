Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Lawyer Tony Buzbee, 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers to Attend his Debut in Houston
In Deshaun Watson's first game with the Cleveland Browns, he will play in front of 10 people who sued them, as well as the lawyer who represented them.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record
The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Commanders fans will be stunned by NFL insider’s take on Scott Turner
The Washington Commanders’ fan base is always quick to scrutinize offensive coordinator Scott Turner. For the most part, the critiques are warranted. While there’s a lot to like about the play-caller’s philosophy, he has a propensity to get cute when it’s uncalled for, and be conservative (calling a run up the middle on second and long) when aggression is needed.
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Listen to Orlando Brown Jr’s spot-on Patrick Mahomes impression (Video)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. showed off his impression of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a radio appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-2 entering Week 13, where they look to get some revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat them twice last season, one of them being in the AFC Championship Game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like the NFL MVP favorite this season, thriving even without Tyreek Hill on the roster.
Michigan gets horrible injury news ahead of Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines will be without arguably their best player on offense for the remainder of their season. The Michigan Wolverines are in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row, by way of soundly defeating the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, they look to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference title game, with a win all but confirming that Michigan will once again be in the College Football Playoff.
UAB to hire ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game. The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career. He’s making a big leap to the college ranks after leading Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, to three state title games in four seasons as head coach.
Cardinals: These two prospects have the tools to breakout in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are boasting some of the most exciting prospects in baseball at the moment. The much anticipated debut of Jordan Walker will happen in 2023, who is already looking like a future star. Three other names from that same 2020 Draft are looking like studs as well in shortstop Maysn Winn, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, and OF/DH Alec Burleson, who has already made his big league debut.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agent bench options to consider
The St. Louis Cardinals have several items on their wish list for the 2023 season, including an Albert Pujols-like replacement for the bench. When Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, no one knew just how important he would be to the team’s season. He was able to provide backup to first base and be an effective designated hitter down the stretch. The Cardinals then had the bonus of his presence in the clubhouse and lineup.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0