BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO