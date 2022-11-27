Read full article on original website
Marvin Hagler
4d ago
Sad state this country is in now.TODAYS young people are into too many negative things
Two teens arrested in shooting of Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson
Two teenagers were arrested this week in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson this summer, Washington, D.C. police announced. The teenagers have been charged in the Aug. 28 attack with assault with intent to rob while armed, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. One teenager, who was...
Man arrested in connection with 42-year-old homicide cold case using new DNA technology
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice, nearly 42 years after her death.
Pictures released of suspect accused of killing 15-year-old in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police released photos Monday of the person they believe shot and killed a 15-year-old in Northwest D.C. on Friday. Editor's Note: The video above was published on Nov. 4, 2022. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1200 block...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Railroad thefts: $18 million worth of merchandise stolen, dozens arrested
Dozens of people have been arrested after Los Angeles police cracked the case of alleged railroad cargo thefts. The investigation started more than a year when the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported that more than 90 containers had been broken into every day, KTLA reported. After conducting surveillance and executing...
West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer
A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
I’m a Walmart shoplifting lawyer – if you’re wrongly accused of stealing, my 3 golden tips may save you a $150,000 fine
A LAWYER has revealed his three golden tips that could help you dodge a $150,000 fine if you're wrongly accused of shoplifting. Attorneys at the Mollo Law Firm with specialized knowledge of the sector claim they can stop retail giants such as Walmart from erroneously convicting customers. New Jersey criminal...
Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in shooting that paralyzed Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl
Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019.News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison.Brown's former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges.Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap...
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Phoenix man suspected of killing wife, 3 young children and himself in home that smelled of natural gas
A Phoenix man is suspected in the deaths of his wife and their three young children before he fatally shot himself, police said Thursday. Police and fire officials discovered the bodies in the home Wednesday, after they responded to a call of an unresponsive person and the strong odor of gas shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.
Florida Man Found Guilty Of Armed Robbery Drinks Bleach In Courtroom
A man was brought out of Florida's Miami-Dade courtroom on a stretcher after he tried to harm himself while awaiting a verdict on the armed robbery charges against him. Jermaine Bell has been in custody at Miami-Dade County Corrections for over three years fighting the charges. He had reportedly just been found guilty of armed robbery when he drank bleach.
Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her
Jason Michael Palmer, 47, faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body A Massachusetts woman was found dead in the woods in rural Georgia last month, and her boyfriend — a long-haul trucker — is now accused of murdering her. According to Boston 25 News, Jason Michael Palmer, 47, has been arrested while driving through Indiana. He is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Ga., and will face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Authorities allege he...
Man already in prison on murder charges now accused of killing deaf cellmate
Gordon Staron allegedly strangled Javarick Gantt, sometime between the night of October 8 and the early morning of October 9.
Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene
MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
