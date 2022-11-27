ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 9

Marvin Hagler
4d ago

Sad state this country is in now.TODAYS young people are into too many negative things

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer

A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Law & Crime

Man Robbed Bank Using Back of His Birth Certificate as Note to Teller While Wearing Ankle Monitor from Another Case — All to ‘Prove a Point’ to His Lover: Feds

A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a local Bank of America branch using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate and while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to a previous case. That device easily placed him at the scene, according to court paperwork.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years in shooting that paralyzed Baltimore Police Sgt. Isaac Carrington

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore City sergeant was sentenced to decades in prison Monday afternoon.Rashaud Nesmith was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.Investigators say Nesmith, and others, are responsible for 47 acts of violence, including four homicides, five shootings and 13 carjackings.Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington, who was left paralyzed, was shot outside of his home in August 2019. Nesmith was arrested a month later.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when the gunman hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't...
BALTIMORE, MD
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl

Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019.News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison.Brown's former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges.Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap...
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Florida Man Found Guilty Of Armed Robbery Drinks Bleach In Courtroom

A man was brought out of Florida's Miami-Dade courtroom on a stretcher after he tried to harm himself while awaiting a verdict on the armed robbery charges against him. Jermaine Bell has been in custody at Miami-Dade County Corrections for over three years fighting the charges. He had reportedly just been found guilty of armed robbery when he drank bleach.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
People

Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

Jason Michael Palmer, 47, faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body A Massachusetts woman was found dead in the woods in rural Georgia last month, and her boyfriend — a long-haul trucker — is now accused of murdering her. According to Boston 25 News, Jason Michael Palmer, 47, has been arrested while driving through Indiana. He is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Ga., and will face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Authorities allege he...
WOODBINE, GA
Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy