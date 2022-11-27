Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders add Joseph Agee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men's golf will add Joseph Agee of Cookeville to its roster for the 2023-24 season, head coach Mark McEntire announced today. "Joseph is an incredible athlete and mature beyond his years," McEntire said. "He has the work ethic and the goals that will lead him and everyone around him to become better.
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Blue Raiders will say “Mele Kalikimaka” in the Hawaii Bowl!
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — It's been an exciting Monday in the Murphy Center, as Middle Tennessee Football announced their bowl destination for the 2022 season, heading back to the Aloha State for the Hawai'i Bowl against San Diego State on Christmas Eve. This will be the Blue Raiders second trip...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal
It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders headed to the Hawai'i Bowl
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are headed to the postseason once again, and for the fourth time in their last six bowl trips it will have a tropical feel. Middle Tennessee was officially extended an invitation on Sunday for Rick Stockstill's Blue Raiders to represent Conference USA...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week
It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools. The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Division I Class 3A. East Nashville vs...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders ride win streak to St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – Fresh off three wins in three days at the Northern Classic in Montreal, Middle Tennessee men's basketball will look to finish its road trip 4-0 Wednesday night in a matchup at St. Bonaventure. Tipoff from western New York is set for 6 p.m. CT, with...
goblueraiders.com
Signee Spotlight: Clay Badylak
Middle Tennessee Baseball has finalized its 2022 signing class. Every week, goblueraiders.com will take a closer look at each future Blue Raider. This week's spotlight is on Clay Badylak. Clay Badylak - SS/MIF. 6-0 | 190. Cincinnati, OH. Entering his second season at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill., Badylak...
247Sports
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee can use the transfer portal to get even better this offseason
The college football transfer portal is going to be wild this offseason, but Josh Heupel and the Vols can use it to make Tennessee’s team even better if they play their cards right. We talked about what exactly the Big Orange can do with the transfer portal to continue improving the roster on this week’s Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation…
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
cohaitungchi.com
Nashville Bucket List: 30 Fun Things to do Downtown & Beyond
What comes to mind when you hear the city of Nashville? That’s right, country music! Many famous musicians and top artists have been Tennessee born and jump-started their musical careers here, which is why the city is also aptly known as Music City. But that is not all the...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Here are the properties on the 2022 Nashville Nine
The 2022 Nashville Nine was released Monday morning by Historic Nashville, Inc., which has released its annual list of nine local historic properties endangered by demolition, neglect or redevelopment since 2009.
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
Comments / 0