Cleveland, OH

Rally skunk? Lost critter spotted at Browns game

By Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There were plenty of fans who showed up for Sunday’s Browns game, but only one skunk. Yes, skunk.

The scared creature was spotted skittering through the stands in section 141, as caught on camera by more than one person (as seen in the video above).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfOOy_0jPGZb5x00
Photo courtesy Joe DeLuca

It’s unclear if the skunk sprayed at all, or where it ended up after the game — which saw the Cleveland team come out victorious over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.

The incident calls to mind another critter who captured the hearts of fans in recent seasons, the rally possum. First spotted in 2016, the possum would go on to gain a high level fame among die-hard Clevelanders.

Only time will tell if this skunk is going to follow in its footsteps … but it was present at the Browns’ fourth win of the season.

