Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois

Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1) Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th. Television: ESPN Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +12.5.  ESPN Matchup ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Woonsocket Call

Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
SMITHFIELD, RI
96.1 The Eagle

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Nicki Moore named director of athletics

Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March

The United States Premier Hockey League, a junior hockey league that hosts the Utica Jr. Comets, will hold its 2023 Premier and Elite Division national tournaments at the new Nexus Center in Utica from March 23-28, 2023. Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March. The...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
