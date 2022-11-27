Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: CNY native J.J. Starling set to battle hometown team
Central New York product J.J. Starling is off to a solid start for fellow Atlantic Coast Conference member Notre Dame, and the 6-foot-4 guard will next suit up against his hometown college team, Syracuse basketball. Following the Fighting Irish’s 70-52 home domination of No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday evening...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 commit Syair Torrence wants to put Syracuse football ‘on the map’
In November, 2024 ATH Syair Torrence was on the phone with Orange head coach Dino Babers when he took out a rubber band he had received from Syracuse that said ‘Commit to Cuse.’. Torrence looked at Babers and said “I think I’m ready to commit.”. Babers didn’t...
How to Watch Syracuse at #16 Illinois
Matchup: Syracuse (3-3) at #16 Illinois (5-1) Location: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 29th. Television: ESPN Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +12.5. ESPN Matchup ...
Woonsocket Call
Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso
SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
firstsportz.com
“Lil White Boy ran for his life” Fans troll Doug Edert as he runs to save his life after exchanging slaps with Syracuse’s Judah Mintz
Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs got into a fight with his opponent Syracuse Orange’s Judah Mintz. Doug was shoved to the ground by Judah and then the two exchanged a few slaps. But the funny part was Dough running for his life after a player for the opponent ran behind to hit him.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
ithaca.com
Nicki Moore named director of athletics
Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
cnycentral.com
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
WKTV
Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March
The United States Premier Hockey League, a junior hockey league that hosts the Utica Jr. Comets, will hold its 2023 Premier and Elite Division national tournaments at the new Nexus Center in Utica from March 23-28, 2023. Nexus Center in Utica to host 2023 USPHL National Championships in March. The...
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Fulton Native, GRB Class Of 2001 Graduate Receives Promotion In U.S. Navy
FULTON – Cory Hanson was promoted to Executive Officer, Lt Commander, of the air squadron VT-22 at the Kingsville Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. He will become commander next year when the current commander’s tenure is over. A native of Syracuse, New York, U.S. Navy Commander Cory...
