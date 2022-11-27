Although 3D printers have opened the door to many creative and DIY projects, not everything can or needs to be printed as a solid mass. Some of the most expressive and the most enchanting creative works come from flat, two-dimensional pieces arranged in a pleasing or eye-catching composition. Craft projects often involve a lot of cutting, often using different types of papers and involving a lot of irregular shapes. For veterans, cutting such pieces is a breeze after years of experience. For novices, however, this can shatter confidence and dash hopes, leading to unfinished projects and crushed dreams. Thankfully, we now have technologies to make that a thing of the past, and as a company that is dedicated to providing intelligent machines to handicraft enthusiasts, LOKLIK is presenting Crafter as a prime example that cuts through the hassles of making a perfect cut every time.

1 DAY AGO