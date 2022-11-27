Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This restaurant on a Japanese island features a thatched roof and large cardboard tubes
Architecture studio Shigeru Ban designed the unique Farmer’s Restaurant on Awaji Island. Situated in the middle of a field on the Japanese island, the restaurant features a thatched roof, and huge cardboard tubes, giving the structure a rather raw and unfettered aesthetic. The restaurant also functions as a music hall!
yankodesign.com
This sleek cutting machine makes crafts and projects so easy it feels like magic
Although 3D printers have opened the door to many creative and DIY projects, not everything can or needs to be printed as a solid mass. Some of the most expressive and the most enchanting creative works come from flat, two-dimensional pieces arranged in a pleasing or eye-catching composition. Craft projects often involve a lot of cutting, often using different types of papers and involving a lot of irregular shapes. For veterans, cutting such pieces is a breeze after years of experience. For novices, however, this can shatter confidence and dash hopes, leading to unfinished projects and crushed dreams. Thankfully, we now have technologies to make that a thing of the past, and as a company that is dedicated to providing intelligent machines to handicraft enthusiasts, LOKLIK is presenting Crafter as a prime example that cuts through the hassles of making a perfect cut every time.
Before and After: A $100 Mural Makes a Plain Bathroom Feel Like a Boho-Glam Spa Retreat
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Sound of Waves Banging Against Cruise Ship in Storm Is Downright Scary
The force of the ocean is something else.
yankodesign.com
Love Hultén’s latest custom synth build looks like something Darth Vader would commission
“Something really dark and retro sci-fi” is what Hultén says his client wanted, and the Nostrx2 synth is precisely that. Designed keeping the interiors of the USCSS Nostromo spaceship from the 1979 Alien movie in mind, The Nostrx2 is built around the Syntrx2 from Erica Synths, albeit with a darker vibe. The custom build (which took a total of 12 weeks to put together) also features a modified LVX Meris modular delay system, an Analog Heat distortion filter, an all-black Arturia KeySteo 32-key MIDI Controller, and a monitor displaying glitchy visuals as you play from Critter & Guitari.
Apartment Therapy
I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
Majestic mountains and white desert win Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022
Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi wins grand prize of $5,000 for his series of majestic, minimal landscapes
Artist GoopMassta brings out the kid in all of us with his toy-inspired Spark of Love t-shirt
GoopMassta immerses himself in his craft, but he also never forgets to have fun!
This TikToker Is Cutting Up Pricey Designer Bags To See If They're Really Worth It, And I'm Both Fascinated And Stress-Sweating
"I realized people don't know enough about leather and they just take the price as the signal of the quality."
yankodesign.com
With looks to charm, this ani-digi watch is a unique time teller you can wear in any mood
No matter how much time changes or transitions modern technology brings about in way of perceiving time, a wristwatch arguably is never going out of fashion. Watchmakers will keep evolving the look, feel and complications to stay in the trend. But when that is not enough, horologists will jump the gun and amalgamate the two known domains of time telling – analog and digital – to make sure our wrists have something distinctive to show every time.
yankodesign.com
LED lit AM AFA keyboard generates hypnotizing notes and an eye-catching form decisive for everyday usage
My work requires me to type endlessly for hours. Thus, my keyboard is very personal to me. I like the touch, the keystroke sound, and of course the overall feel of working on it. It would take something out of the norm to get me from not working on this peach I’m typing on right now, and the look of this crazy peripheral, which they call the AM AFA Keyboard, is spoiling me now!
yankodesign.com
Not your average EDC: Mbacco’s leather wallet is an instant modern classic with a fun accordion design
In a world that’s still somehow stuck to the boring bifold or the cramped MagSafe wallet, the Mbacco Wallet offers a fun alternative. It’s compact, but still has enough space to store cards, cash, and keys… and comes with a lively accordion-inspired design that does a great job of organizing your cards and other belongings by priority or category. Although designed to hold cards, the Mbacco Wallet doesn’t have any strict rules – it’ll hold cash, keys, memory cards, and pretty much anything that’s up to 2.6mm thick and about the size of a credit card. The wallet’s fun accordion-inspired design holds anywhere from 5 to 9 cards, although it can be pushed to the limit to store as many as 12 cards without really breaking a sweat or becoming bulky like the kind of wallet George Costanza carries around.
You’ve Probably Never Seen Pegboard Look This Stylish, and It’s Not in a Kitchen, Home Office, or Garage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Interior stylist Robin Daprato‘s cozy, neutral, and inviting Toronto home has actually been featured twice on Apartment Therapy, and in the six years she’s lived there, the space has grown and changed along with her. The barstools in the kitchen have been swapped, new accent tables pepper the living room, and the bedroom has been painted. One thing that hasn’t changed much, though, is the genius pegboard wall in the dining area, which Daprato counts as one of her proudest DIYs, even though she had some help with it.
dornob.com
Portless Catamaran: Inflatable Party Boat Packs Down to Fit in Your Trunk
Party boats are a luxury many people can’t afford, especially if they have no place to store one — but one Hungarian company is looking to make the kinds of outings bragged about by rich TikTokkers a lot more accessible to the average person. Designed by DDD Manufaktura, the Portless Catamaran is a dual-deck electric boat that can hold as many as eight people. On top of that, it’s inflatable and packs down to an ultra-compact size when it’s time to take it back home.
Stunning Japanese model who looks half her age shares her beauty secrets - and fans can't believe it when they find out how old she is
A Japanese model has stunned thousands with her youthful looks, after revealing she is 51 years old. Risa Hirako is a social media sensation on Instagram, thanks to her gym-honed body, flawless skin and lack of any wrinkles. Risa extolls the benefits of a healthy organic diet and plenty of...
People are praising man's 'genius' hack to get his clothes to dry faster
Drying laundry in the winter can be a tedious job, especially with energy costs soaring and many of us reducing how often we're turning on the heating. But people on social media are praising one man after he shared a genius trick for drying his laundry - and it's a space saver, too.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable floating home is built using cork and timber
Based in Rotterdam, architecture firm Studio RAP designed a sustainable floating home, quite appropriately named ‘The Float’. Built primarily from cork and timber, the interiors feature a soft and zen atmosphere owing to the use of exposed wood, while the solid cork exteriors allow the home to effortlessly merge with its surroundings.
Woman Transforms Boring Nightstand Into Epic $2,00 Crate & Barrel Desk Dupe
We’re jealous, plain and simple.
yankodesign.com
Retro-looking automatic washing machine brings smart washing functions
When it comes to functional appliances in my home, I’m not really particular with the design since I don’t have a specific aesthetic that I’m going for. What I need is something that’s affordable, can fit into my small space, and can do what needs to be done. Every once in a while though, when I see something that has a cute design, it piques my interest. Most of the time though these are just product concepts so I’m not really sure if it will translate well when it becomes a consumer product.
