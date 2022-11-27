A concert in a headset, is essentially what this India-based audio startup wants to deliver…. Have you ever listened to good music on TWS Earbuds? It sucks, frankly. That small driver is incapable of delivering the kind of audio you’d expect from great speakers. Headphones are a marginal improvement, but they really don’t get your heart thumping the way being at an actual concert does. The reason is simple, tech startup Sonic Lamb explains… our ears are well tuned to higher frequencies, but not so much with low-end frequencies like bass. Instead of hearing the bass, we ‘feel’ the bass through our body- this is why you can feel the drumbeat or bass drops in your chest when you’re at a concert. Earphones can hardly deliver that experience, and headphones can only do so much with their marginally larger audio drivers. The solution, Sonic Lamb says, is to enable users to not just hear music through the ears but also FEEL it through one’s body. Good bookshelf speakers and home theater systems reproduce this experience through dedicated audio drivers for mids and highs and a subwoofer system that moves air to create that powerful and immersive bass… As audiophiles and engineers with prior experience working on hearing aids and audio systems for helmets, the folks at Sonic Lamb decided to make headphones that deliver a theater-like experience in headphones using their Hybrid Driver technology.

