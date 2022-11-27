Read full article on original website
Related
Artist GoopMassta brings out the kid in all of us with his toy-inspired Spark of Love t-shirt
GoopMassta immerses himself in his craft, but he also never forgets to have fun!
yankodesign.com
Love Hultén’s latest custom synth build looks like something Darth Vader would commission
“Something really dark and retro sci-fi” is what Hultén says his client wanted, and the Nostrx2 synth is precisely that. Designed keeping the interiors of the USCSS Nostromo spaceship from the 1979 Alien movie in mind, The Nostrx2 is built around the Syntrx2 from Erica Synths, albeit with a darker vibe. The custom build (which took a total of 12 weeks to put together) also features a modified LVX Meris modular delay system, an Analog Heat distortion filter, an all-black Arturia KeySteo 32-key MIDI Controller, and a monitor displaying glitchy visuals as you play from Critter & Guitari.
yankodesign.com
With looks to charm, this ani-digi watch is a unique time teller you can wear in any mood
No matter how much time changes or transitions modern technology brings about in way of perceiving time, a wristwatch arguably is never going out of fashion. Watchmakers will keep evolving the look, feel and complications to stay in the trend. But when that is not enough, horologists will jump the gun and amalgamate the two known domains of time telling – analog and digital – to make sure our wrists have something distinctive to show every time.
This TikToker Is Cutting Up Pricey Designer Bags To See If They're Really Worth It, And I'm Both Fascinated And Stress-Sweating
"I realized people don't know enough about leather and they just take the price as the signal of the quality."
yankodesign.com
LED lit AM AFA keyboard generates hypnotizing notes and an eye-catching form decisive for everyday usage
My work requires me to type endlessly for hours. Thus, my keyboard is very personal to me. I like the touch, the keystroke sound, and of course the overall feel of working on it. It would take something out of the norm to get me from not working on this peach I’m typing on right now, and the look of this crazy peripheral, which they call the AM AFA Keyboard, is spoiling me now!
yankodesign.com
This compact lamp with a mushroom-shaped dome is the modern + safe alternative to a candle
Table lamps are really underrated gems. Add the right table lamp to your desk, and it will illuminate its surroundings humbly but diligently, while also adding a bit of character and personality. They’re small but mighty products! And one such design I recently encountered is the Two table lamp designed by APE Amsterdam for the Dutch lighting brand Humble Lights.
yankodesign.com
Retro-looking automatic washing machine brings smart washing functions
When it comes to functional appliances in my home, I’m not really particular with the design since I don’t have a specific aesthetic that I’m going for. What I need is something that’s affordable, can fit into my small space, and can do what needs to be done. Every once in a while though, when I see something that has a cute design, it piques my interest. Most of the time though these are just product concepts so I’m not really sure if it will translate well when it becomes a consumer product.
yankodesign.com
This height-adjustable table with a conical base supports sitting + standing working positions
Since the transition from home offices to actual corporate offices has begun, it’s important to ensure that employees feel comfortable, productive, and motivated in their workplace. Adding the right furniture designs can either make or break the environment of an office – the perfect work desk or an ergonomically designed chair can amp up an employee’s productivity immeasurably! And one such furniture design I recently came across is the Follow Meeting Cone.
yankodesign.com
This restaurant on a Japanese island features a thatched roof and large cardboard tubes
Architecture studio Shigeru Ban designed the unique Farmer’s Restaurant on Awaji Island. Situated in the middle of a field on the Japanese island, the restaurant features a thatched roof, and huge cardboard tubes, giving the structure a rather raw and unfettered aesthetic. The restaurant also functions as a music hall!
yankodesign.com
This smartphone app is bringing art galleries and interactive experiences from the metaverse to your fingertips
Created to bridge the gap between artists and patrons, a Korean smartphone app named ArtzMe is trying to disrupt the art world by giving artists as well as consumers the tools they need to create, experience, and enjoy art across the globe, right in the metaverse!. Available for both iOS...
yankodesign.com
These headphones promise an ‘eargasm’ by using a Hybrid Driver that lets you FEEL the music
A concert in a headset, is essentially what this India-based audio startup wants to deliver…. Have you ever listened to good music on TWS Earbuds? It sucks, frankly. That small driver is incapable of delivering the kind of audio you’d expect from great speakers. Headphones are a marginal improvement, but they really don’t get your heart thumping the way being at an actual concert does. The reason is simple, tech startup Sonic Lamb explains… our ears are well tuned to higher frequencies, but not so much with low-end frequencies like bass. Instead of hearing the bass, we ‘feel’ the bass through our body- this is why you can feel the drumbeat or bass drops in your chest when you’re at a concert. Earphones can hardly deliver that experience, and headphones can only do so much with their marginally larger audio drivers. The solution, Sonic Lamb says, is to enable users to not just hear music through the ears but also FEEL it through one’s body. Good bookshelf speakers and home theater systems reproduce this experience through dedicated audio drivers for mids and highs and a subwoofer system that moves air to create that powerful and immersive bass… As audiophiles and engineers with prior experience working on hearing aids and audio systems for helmets, the folks at Sonic Lamb decided to make headphones that deliver a theater-like experience in headphones using their Hybrid Driver technology.
yankodesign.com
This aesthetically designed hand crank power bank will never let you down
Smart gadgets rule our lives for the most part, and they need to be juiced up constantly to make our life seamless. In mind-boggling research, Forbes has found out an average US home has 20.2 smart devices. Now, because of changing lifestyles, these smart devices need frequent charging. Relying on...
yankodesign.com
Building a charcuterie board for your next house party? This all-in-one cheese knife is the perfect tool.
As an EDC and knife enthusiast myself, I have to say I haven’t really been giving cheese knives their time in the sun. To be brutally honest, I’ve been using my regular kitchen knife to cut cheese, dice veggies, apply peanut butter, and do pretty much everything a knife is required to do, and I’m made to understand that’s a cardinal sin, not incomparable to drinking fine wine out of a plastic cup. In order to remedy my ways (and because I’m a cheese enthusiast who doesn’t appreciate struggling with cheeses that are too hard, crumbly, or sticky), I decided to look for the perfect charcuterie knife, only to find out that there are separate knives for hard cheese, creamy cheeses, crumbly cheeses, and other charcuterie elements like meat, bread, grapes, olives, etc. That is, until I stumbled across the Revel, an ever-capable cheese knife designed by 36-year-old French gastronomist Jérémy Laubriat. The Revel looks nothing like any knife you’ve got in your kitchen – primarily because it’s designed to handle literally every element of a charcuterie board, from cheeses to tough meats, sourdough breads, and even the occasional acidic fruit to cut the cheesy richness.
yankodesign.com
This sleek cutting machine makes crafts and projects so easy it feels like magic
Although 3D printers have opened the door to many creative and DIY projects, not everything can or needs to be printed as a solid mass. Some of the most expressive and the most enchanting creative works come from flat, two-dimensional pieces arranged in a pleasing or eye-catching composition. Craft projects often involve a lot of cutting, often using different types of papers and involving a lot of irregular shapes. For veterans, cutting such pieces is a breeze after years of experience. For novices, however, this can shatter confidence and dash hopes, leading to unfinished projects and crushed dreams. Thankfully, we now have technologies to make that a thing of the past, and as a company that is dedicated to providing intelligent machines to handicraft enthusiasts, LOKLIK is presenting Crafter as a prime example that cuts through the hassles of making a perfect cut every time.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable floating home is built using cork and timber
Based in Rotterdam, architecture firm Studio RAP designed a sustainable floating home, quite appropriately named ‘The Float’. Built primarily from cork and timber, the interiors feature a soft and zen atmosphere owing to the use of exposed wood, while the solid cork exteriors allow the home to effortlessly merge with its surroundings.
yankodesign.com
Mudra is a minimalist cutting with a simple game-changing trick
There are a lot of tools in the kitchen that we take for granted. While we pay very close attention to knives, pots, pans, and ovens, things like graters and cutting boards are often neglected. After all, they don’t get displayed in the kitchen that often, though probably that’s because they’re not much to look at in the first place. Cutting or chopping boards, in particular, have even less time under the spotlight since it’s almost always expected to get stained and dirty over time. They also don’t have many purposes outside of food prep, stored away after use and after cleaning. Of course, that’s only by convention and tradition, and there’s no reason why a cutting board can’t be more than that. This slab of wood, for example, is beautiful enough to show off, but it actually has a few other tricks up its sleeve, all thanks to a single cutout.
yankodesign.com
This electric guitar accessory lets you wirelessly listen to your guitar through your TWS earbuds
Bypassing the amplifier, effect pedal, and pretty much any other conceivable gear associated with electric guitars, the Jack is a tiny device that allows you to connect your electric guitar to other devices via Bluetooth. Touted as a ‘wireless guitar headphone amplifier’, all you have to do is plug Jack into your guitar and it suddenly interfaces with your phone as well as your TWS earbuds, allowing you to play directly into your own ear as you would with a pair of studio monitor headphones… except this hardware is entirely wireless, and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
Comments / 0