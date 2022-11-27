Lyle Lovett fans will have plenty of local opportunities to catch the Texas A&M graduate in concert on his upcoming tour. Lovett and his Acoustic Group will play Rudder Auditorium on the A&M campus on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, and three nights later he will have a performance at the Barnhill Center in Brenham. Tickets go on sale for both 7 p.m. shows at 10 a.m. Monday. Visit opastickets.org/lyle-lovett/ for the College Station show and and thebarnhillcenter.org/events/ for the Brenham appearance.

BRYAN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO