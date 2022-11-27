Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (12) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense
Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2
Lyle Lovett fans will have plenty of local opportunities to catch the Texas A&M graduate in concert on his upcoming tour. Lovett and his Acoustic Group will play Rudder Auditorium on the A&M campus on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, and three nights later he will have a performance at the Barnhill Center in Brenham. Tickets go on sale for both 7 p.m. shows at 10 a.m. Monday. Visit opastickets.org/lyle-lovett/ for the College Station show and and thebarnhillcenter.org/events/ for the Brenham appearance.
Rudder community shows support of injured coach Calvin Hill
Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of Calvin Hill, a football and track coach at Rudder High School. With the slogan “Tough as Hill” at the forefront of Coach Hill Prayer and Support Night, hosted by...
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30
The city of College Station's Christmas in the Park is Friday and Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night. Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team and Texas A&M’s trombone choir while Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe and the College Station Middle School choir.
No. 2 Blinn women's basketball team defeats LSU-Eunice to reach 8-0
EUNICE, La. — The second-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat LSU-Eunice 81-50 on Wednesday. Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis led Blinn (8-0) with 17 points, while sophomore guard Skylar Barnes had 15 and sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey added 10. The Buccaneers will host Western Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday...
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team
Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
StageCenter opens 'A Christmas Story' on Thursday night
Break out that leg lamp, your Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB Gun and a frozen street lamp: StageCenter in Downtown Bryan opens a three-weekend run of the classic "A Christmas Story" on Thursday night. Based on writer Jean Shepherd's book "In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash," the...
Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody
Bryan Police Department officers spent several hours at the scene of a homicide Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. Police said they were notified Wednesday morning of a deceased male inside a home. No suspect was in custody by Wednesday afternoon, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
College Station LB Jaxon Edwards playing well in return from injury
Jaxon Edwards had a big smile on his face last Friday night. Not only did the College Station football team get revenge on Georgetown with a resounding 52-28 win in the playoffs, but Edwards also had a special performance. The senior linebacker finished with four tackles and a 23-yard interception...
Bryan police identify victim in Wednesday homicide; suspect not in custody
The Bryan Police Department identified the person killed in a homicide Wednesday as David Lopez, a 19-year-old man from Bryan. Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. after reports of a dead person inside of a residence. Officers found one man with an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. The man, later identified as Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Offensive line key ingredient in Franklin football team's formula for success
Franklin’s talented backfield often steals the show when the top-ranked Lion football team takes the field on Friday nights, the group churning out rushing totals that border on the outlandish. Their unsung offensive line leads the way. Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said the often overlooked unit is the...
Lyle Lovett added to OPAS 50th anniversary celebration
As if the OPAS 50th anniversary celebration wasn’t already huge, Anne Black and her crew have upped the excitement level by adding a Valentine’s Night concert by Aggie Favorite Son Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band. Black, longtime OPAS executive director, said in Monday’s announcement, “We have a...
Brazos County Health District to host free clinic for HIV testing, COVID and flu vaccines
The Brazos County Health District is partnering with Project Unity to host a World Aids Day clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Brazos County Health District, located at 201 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan. The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu...
Coleman helps lead Texas A&M men's basketball team to comfortable win over SMU
When Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman came out of the blocks in the Aggies’ nonconference game against SMU on Wednesday, head coach Buzz Williams had flashbacks to A&M’s two-game road bump at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. In both losses, Coleman was 2 for 8 from the field and...
Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling
Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
Texas A&M men's basketball team adds boost to nonconference schedule
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up its 74-62 National Invitation Tournament win over Alcorn State last season, head coach Buzz Williams memorably presented his researched case on why his program was snubbed from the NCAA tournament. In a data packet he had distributed to the media,...
Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team earns bragging rights with win over Bryan
Anytime the A&M Consolidated and Bryan boys basketball teams get together, bragging rights are on the line in the crosstown showdown. In the latest edition of the series Tuesday, the 12th-ranked Tigers could start boasting before the halftime buzzer even rang in a 74-57 rout at Viking Gym. High energy...
