Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Man dead after shooting in Ewa Beach neighborhood, suspect at large
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Ewa Beach, Thursday morning. Honolulu Police officers were called out to a reported aggravated assault at the Palm Villas apartment complex in the 91-1300 block of Puamaeole Street just after 8:30 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are working to track down a gunman after a man was shot in the head early Tuesday in Kalihi. Law enforcement sources say the victim may not have been the intended target. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Libby and...
HPD investigate hit-and-runs over Thanksgiving weekend
The Honolulu Police Department is looking for suspects involved in two hit-and-runs that happened on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Kalihi
The Honolulu Police Department have opened an investigation in the Kalihi area on Sunday, Nov. 27.
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
Father and son drifted out to sea, rescued
olulu Ocean Safety has rescued a father and his 12-year-old son outside Kahana Bay. Their 10-foot boat lost power, and they became stranded.
One man dead in Kalihi fire
Honolulu Fire Department reported a house fire in the Kalihi area.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash
There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
Lane closures coming for Heʻeia Stream Bridge
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced that lane closures are coming to He'eia Stream Bridge for light installations and repairs.
Multiple hiker rescues at Lanikai Pillbox Trail
Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances on Sunday, Nov. 27 where injured hikers needed to be rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
24-hour closure of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Dr. and Mauka St.
Moloka’i man charged in 2nd degree murder, $1M bail
Maui County Officials announced that dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov, 19 regarding a possible murder.
Comments / 1