ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Man dead after shooting in Ewa Beach neighborhood, suspect at large

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Ewa Beach, Thursday morning. Honolulu Police officers were called out to a reported aggravated assault at the Palm Villas apartment complex in the 91-1300 block of Puamaeole Street just after 8:30 a.m.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City hires contractor to evaluate Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is hiring mainland consultant for the Koko Head Shooting Complex, which is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The city and the Honolulu Police Department are issuing a $55,000 emergency contract to Kramer One — a Scottsdale,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Red light camera initiative moves forward despite backlash

There will be 10 red light cameras installed at various Honolulu intersections by March as a part of the state Department of Transportation's red light safety program. The cameras are connected to censors in the road. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate, and the vehicle owner is fined.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy