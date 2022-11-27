ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling

LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Vikings Welcome New Leader

When you think of Spartanburg High School basketball, undoubtedly, you think of the success the Vikings had during the Doug Lowe era. Lowe coached at SHS for 31 years, winning over 600 games, 17 region championships, going to 4 state championship games, and winning the 2002 4A state championship. Lowe...
SPARTANBURG, SC
NOLA.com

Gaines award goes to Jacinda Townsend: ceremony is Jan. 19

Jacinda Townsend is the 2022 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award recognizes Townsend's novel "Mother Country," published in May. Townsend is also the author of "Saint Monkey," which won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize in addition to being selected as the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Townsend is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy