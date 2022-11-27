Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Staying out of rough waters so far, LSU basketball looking for consistency against UT-Arlington
At this still-early stage in his program’s development, Matt McMahon knows there will be some rough waters to navigate at times. Just seven games into its maiden journey under McMahon, the LSU basketball team has enjoyed some success with six wins and one heartbreaking loss. The two-point setback to...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides important injury update on QB Jayden Daniels for Georgia game
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He's had a good week of practice,” Kelly said. “He'll play for us on Saturday.”. Daniels suffered an ankle...
NOLA.com
LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling
LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
NOLA.com
LSU-Georgia: Everything you need to know about the battle for the SEC title in Atlanta
The Georgia football team will look to keep its perfect season rolling into the College Football Playoff, while LSU is aiming to hang another SEC title banner headed into Saturday's conference championship in Atlanta. There's a good chance that Georgia will be in the CFP regardless of the outcome, so...
NOLA.com
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
NOLA.com
Four reasons to believe LSU football can shock Georgia in the SEC title game
Georgia is unquestionably the favorite to take down LSU in the SEC title game on Saturday in Atlanta, but there's reason to believe the No. 1 Bulldogs aren’t invincible. LSU is hoping it didn’t peak too early after losing 38-23 in the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
NOLA.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
'It’s not acceptable'
Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
WAFB.com
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
NOLA.com
In the SEC championship, an LSU star goes home to face the team his brother played for
Three years ago, BJ Ojulari walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an LSU hat and his mother instructed him not to wear it. They were there to support his older brother, Azeez, a rising star at outside linebacker for Georgia. On top of that, she reminded him, the school provided their tickets.
Does Swinney think Clemson needs to dip into transfer portal this time around?
Clemson may be preparing for another game this week. But with an important date on the recruiting calendar looming, Dabo Swinney has to think about next year, too. The first of two transfer portal windows (...)
Swinney thought Clemson had the better team 'but the better team doesn't always win'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week to preview the ACC Championship game. On Wednesday's edition of Gramlich and Mac Lain Swinney was asked to (...)
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Vikings Welcome New Leader
When you think of Spartanburg High School basketball, undoubtedly, you think of the success the Vikings had during the Doug Lowe era. Lowe coached at SHS for 31 years, winning over 600 games, 17 region championships, going to 4 state championship games, and winning the 2002 4A state championship. Lowe...
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
NOLA.com
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
NOLA.com
In Public Service Commission race, $1M+ in PAC money, big donations for candidates pile up
The fundraising picture for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission runoff has tilted against incumbent Lambert Boissiere, with his challenger Davante Lewis and a Super PAC supporting him raking in a pile of money ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere, a Democrat representing the 3rd District, which spans New Orleans...
NOLA.com
All clear: Ammonia leak halted at CF Industries near Donaldsonville; students go home early
An early morning ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish forced the closure of a public elementary school and shut down two local highways headed into the city of Donaldsonville for more than five hours Thursday, authorities said. The leak was reported about 6:30 a.m. when...
NOLA.com
Gaines award goes to Jacinda Townsend: ceremony is Jan. 19
Jacinda Townsend is the 2022 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award recognizes Townsend's novel "Mother Country," published in May. Townsend is also the author of "Saint Monkey," which won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize in addition to being selected as the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Townsend is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
NOLA.com
2 missing St. Tammany girls and their dog found safe in woods: 'God is so good'
Two young St. Tammany girls who went missing from their front yard Monday afternoon with their dog have been found and are safe, authorities said. The sisters, ages 4 and 7, were found "deep in the heavy woods," according to a Facebook post from their mom, Mary Bourg. "Y'all, God...
