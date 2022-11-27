Read full article on original website
Romelu Lukaku cries on Thierry Henry’s shoulder after atrocious showing for Belgium vs. Croatia in World Cup
In one of the most shocking turn of events at the FIFA World Cup, Belgium, semi-finalists four years ago, failed to progress to the knockout stages after settling for a scoreless draw against Croatia on Thursday. While it’s difficult to blame one player, Romelu Lukaku had numerous chances to put the Red Devils up in […] The post Romelu Lukaku cries on Thierry Henry’s shoulder after atrocious showing for Belgium vs. Croatia in World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Romelu Lukaku eviscerated on Twitter after nightmare World Cup game in Belgium vs. Croatia
Belgium are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and when they look back and ask themselves why, much of the blame is bound to land on the shoulders of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker had an absolute nightmare second-half performance against Croatia in the final group stage match, failing to convert in front of […] The post Romelu Lukaku eviscerated on Twitter after nightmare World Cup game in Belgium vs. Croatia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup
The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the […] The post Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
