Belgium are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and when they look back and ask themselves why, much of the blame is bound to land on the shoulders of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker had an absolute nightmare second-half performance against Croatia in the final group stage match, failing to convert in front of […] The post Romelu Lukaku eviscerated on Twitter after nightmare World Cup game in Belgium vs. Croatia appeared first on ClutchPoints.

7 HOURS AGO