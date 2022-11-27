Read full article on original website
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after crashing at a gas station in Colerain Township Wednesday night, investigators said. According to police, a person driving a Ford Explorer at a "ridiculous speed" clipped another car, lost control and crashed at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m. The car did not hit the building or any gas pumps.
Victims’ family members call for safety improvements to I-75 exit following another deadly crash
WALTON, Ky. — One interstate exit ramp in Boone County has seen two fatal crashes in 13 months, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Tuesday evening on the exit ramp from I-75 to the Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members of an alleged murder victim are baffled two days after their loved one died in a shipping container. Pierce Township police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva as a homicide. Eva’s family is heartbroken. They can’t believe his death is being investigated...
Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
Unsolved: Who murdered the mysterious man living on Lawnview?
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Two decades after a man was savagely beaten in a violent struggle and killed inside his own home, detectives are working every angle to try to solve the case. In July 1999, Frederick Walker’s body was found in what detectives have called a brutal and bloody...
Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road
Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
North College Hill police looking for a car in connection to fatal shooting
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - North College Hill Police hope images of an SUV used in a weekend murder will lead to the gunman. Police said Maurice Searcy, 32, was walking to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue Satuday night at about 8 p.m. when an early model, white Hyundai Sante Fe pulled up.
Newport police not releasing name of person arrested in shooting of 18-year-old
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting of an 18-year-old in Newport this October. The Newport Police Department say they made the arrest on Nov. 30 at a Covington residence without incident. The shooting occurred on Oct. 23 at 10th Street and Central Avenue, per the Newport...
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
Teen charged with critically shooting and robbing mother’s boyfriend
DAYTON — A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday. News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.
PD: Woman finds fiancé dead in storage unit on their Clermont County property
At around 9:45 a.m. Monday police responded to a home in the 1500 block of State Route 749 in Clermont County for the report of an unresponsive man.
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill. The mail carrier was out of his USPS vehicle when he was hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly...
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
