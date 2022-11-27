DAYTON — A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday. News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO