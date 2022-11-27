ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Brian Hartline makes Ohio State stance clear amid Cincinnati rumors

There may be multiple changes coming across the board at Ohio State over the offseason, but at the least, Brian Hartline is not going anywhere. Amid much outside speculation as of late regarding a possible departure from the Ohio State football program, Hartline took to Twitter on Thursday to note that he does “not have […] The post Brian Hartline makes Ohio State stance clear amid Cincinnati rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss

C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Wolverines star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge

Michigan football senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith may face a felony weapons charge for carrying a concealed weapon in early October, according to multiple sources. A complaint was not filed until late November, Washtenaw County 15th District court records said, with no recorded reason as to why it took two months to file. The 21-year-old […] The post Wolverines star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions Week 13 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the best game on the schedule, according to the standings. But it is a matchup between two of the most fun teams to watch in the entire NFL. So, ahead of the Lions-Jaguars game, let’s make some bold Lions Week 13 predictions. As usual, […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy