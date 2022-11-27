Read full article on original website
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue might not make Rose Bowl with win over Michigan in B1G Championship, per report
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put out an interesting tweet regarding Purdue and the Rose Bowl. Typically, the Rose Bowl consists of the conference champions from the B1G and the Pac-12. If Purdue were to defeat Michigan in the B1G Championship Game, it would be assumed that the Boilermakers would be heading to Pasadena.
Ohio State football fans will love this doomsday Mike Vrabel-Ryan Day theory
Ohio State football lost to their hated rivals Michigan, causing head coach Ryan Day to come under fire as the incensed fanbase looked for someone to blame. Rarely does a one-loss team- who still has a shot at a championship- deal with this level of panic, but such is the way of life as a Buckeyes fan.
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Brian Hartline makes Ohio State stance clear amid Cincinnati rumors
There may be multiple changes coming across the board at Ohio State over the offseason, but at the least, Brian Hartline is not going anywhere. Amid much outside speculation as of late regarding a possible departure from the Ohio State football program, Hartline took to Twitter on Thursday to note that he does “not have […] The post Brian Hartline makes Ohio State stance clear amid Cincinnati rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football’s rollercoaster recruiting cycle continues
Michigan was full steam ahead on the recruiting trail after Saturday’s win over Ohio State. The Wolverines landed three commits from Ohio prospects since then (and also one the day before the game) as they look to capitalize on their 12-0 regular season. But their 2023 class took a...
MAC Championship Odds: Toledo vs. Ohio prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Toledo Rockets will square off with the Ohio Bobcats in the MAC Championship game on Saturday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Toledo-Ohio prediction and pick. Toledo finished their regular season with a 7-5 record, going 5-3...
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate
Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss
C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear
In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Wolverines star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge
Michigan football senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith may face a felony weapons charge for carrying a concealed weapon in early October, according to multiple sources. A complaint was not filed until late November, Washtenaw County 15th District court records said, with no recorded reason as to why it took two months to file. The 21-year-old […] The post Wolverines star Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLive.com
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars
The Detroit Lions Week 13 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the best game on the schedule, according to the standings. But it is a matchup between two of the most fun teams to watch in the entire NFL. So, ahead of the Lions-Jaguars game, let’s make some bold Lions Week 13 predictions. As usual, […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
