Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returning to downtown Lawrence Saturday
Horses and their riders will return to the streets of downtown Lawrence Saturday for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Lawrence Christmas Parade. The “main attraction” will be the stretch down Massachusetts Street from Seventh south to 15th Street, according to organizers, but there’s plenty of room to watch the parade go by.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Kids enjoy cookies, visit with Santa
Locals flocked to Liberty Hall on Monday to enjoy cookies, have their photos taken with Santa and admire the myriad of trees and wreaths that are part of the annual Festival of Trees. For those who missed out on Monday’s cookies and photos, a second Cookies with Santa event will...
lawrencekstimes.com
Pet photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday-themed kitten yoga coming up
The Lawrence Humane Society wants to wish everyone happy pawlidays. Naturally, that includes your pets. Pets — dogs, cats and other animal friends — and their people are welcome to get their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Thursday and Saturday. The digital photos are $20 each, and they’ll be emailed to owners within a couple of days.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks and Recreation’s annual Holiday Extravaganza to include almost 200 vendors
Community members will have the chance to shop from a wide array of vendors this weekend in Lawrence as part of the city’s annual Holiday Extravaganza. The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department is hosting the indoor show with goods for sale from both noncommercial and commercial vendors.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Holiday Homes Tour to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity
The annual Holiday Homes Tour, a fundraiser for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, is returning this Sunday. The tour features homes that are “beautifully decorated for the holiday season and put on display for your viewing delight,” according to Habitat’s website. In addition, there will be a Holiday...
Lawrence gets in the holiday spirit by lining a busy street with Christmas lights
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mass Street in Lawrence is now in the Christmas groove. Lawrence Parks and Recreation strung 120,000 lights along Mass Street to bring some holiday cheer. The lighting of the trees was kicked off by performances by the Cantemos Youth Chorale, The Mason Family Fiddlers and the Lawrence High School Chorale. The lights will […]
After 20 years, Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe announces it’s their last year
The owners of Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe announced Tuesday that this will be their final year after 20 years of showing off nearly 200 inflatables at their home.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU School of Music’s Vespers, Jazz Vespers programs to return
Musical Jayhawks of the University of Kansas School of Music will bring back two annual traditions next week with the Vespers and Jazz Vespers programs. This year’s 98th Vespers program, set for Sunday, will feature a mix of a cappella songs, instrumental numbers and works that combine choir with orchestra, according to a news release from the school.
WIBW
Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
lawrencekstimes.com
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Nov. 29, 2022 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Hi Raven fans! We’re hot off a really big weekend featuring a record-breaking Small Business Saturday. Thank you for your support!. This week’s bestsellers...
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Imagine being in pain 24-hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can’t fix what it is. That’s what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life. Deters is a registered nurse. She […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area woman bitten after cat she picked up turned out to be a bobcat kitten
LIBERTY, Mo. — Here kitty kitty kitty...or not. Police in one part of the Kansas City metro area have a lesson for residents: Don't pick up strange animals. Liberty, Missouri Police said a woman in the northern part of Liberty needed help after spotting an animal last week and picking it up.
Wichita Eagle
Man sues Overland Park nursing home after his wife falls out of bed and dies
A man is suing an Overland Park nursing home and doctor after his wife died days falling out of her bed. Betty Miller was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Overland Park when the fall occurred, according to court documents filed in Johnson County District Court in November. Betty...
KCTV 5
Olathe School Board to vote on vape detectors in middle school restrooms
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Olathe School Board is set to discuss whether to install vape detectors in middle school restrooms Thursday night at its regular meeting. The school district already has the vape sensors in its high schools. Now staffers say they are seeing an increased prevalence of vape usage at the district’s middle schools.
KCTV 5
Humane Society of Atchison asks for donations as police investigate robbery
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Humane Society of Atchison over the holiday weekend. Police said someone entered the shelter and took money, credit cards, and a checkbook from the facility. The shelter operates on a very thin margin, so the theft is...
City of Shawnee seeks feedback on K-7 corridor at meeting Wednesday night
The public can weigh in on the future of Highway K-7 and the surrounding corridor in Shawnee, Kansas, during an open house meeting tonight.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
Comments / 0