Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returning to downtown Lawrence Saturday

Horses and their riders will return to the streets of downtown Lawrence Saturday for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Lawrence Christmas Parade. The “main attraction” will be the stretch down Massachusetts Street from Seventh south to 15th Street, according to organizers, but there’s plenty of room to watch the parade go by.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Kids enjoy cookies, visit with Santa

Locals flocked to Liberty Hall on Monday to enjoy cookies, have their photos taken with Santa and admire the myriad of trees and wreaths that are part of the annual Festival of Trees. For those who missed out on Monday’s cookies and photos, a second Cookies with Santa event will...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Pet photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday-themed kitten yoga coming up

The Lawrence Humane Society wants to wish everyone happy pawlidays. Naturally, that includes your pets. Pets — dogs, cats and other animal friends — and their people are welcome to get their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Thursday and Saturday. The digital photos are $20 each, and they’ll be emailed to owners within a couple of days.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Holiday Homes Tour to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity

The annual Holiday Homes Tour, a fundraiser for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, is returning this Sunday. The tour features homes that are “beautifully decorated for the holiday season and put on display for your viewing delight,” according to Habitat’s website. In addition, there will be a Holiday...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

KU School of Music’s Vespers, Jazz Vespers programs to return

Musical Jayhawks of the University of Kansas School of Music will bring back two annual traditions next week with the Vespers and Jazz Vespers programs. This year’s 98th Vespers program, set for Sunday, will feature a mix of a cappella songs, instrumental numbers and works that combine choir with orchestra, according to a news release from the school.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Nov. 29, 2022 (Sponsored post)

Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Hi Raven fans! We’re hot off a really big weekend featuring a record-breaking Small Business Saturday. Thank you for your support!. This week’s bestsellers...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe School Board to vote on vape detectors in middle school restrooms

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Olathe School Board is set to discuss whether to install vape detectors in middle school restrooms Thursday night at its regular meeting. The school district already has the vape sensors in its high schools. Now staffers say they are seeing an increased prevalence of vape usage at the district’s middle schools.
OLATHE, KS
kcur.org

For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KANSAS CITY, MO

