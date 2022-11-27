Read full article on original website
Missing endangered teen in Newport News found
According to police, 16-year-old Lillie Trotter was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of the Ashton Green Apartments.
Portsmouth PD search for suspect after armed robbery at Food Lion
The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.
Officer, 2 others hurt in shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: A Virginia Beach police officer and two other people were hurt in a shooting on Newtown Road Thursday evening. It happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road, which is right by the intersection with Baker Road, around 3:30 p.m. An officer was alerted...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Murder suspect sought, Considered armed and dangerous
WAVERLY —Shelton Hardy of Surry County is at large and wanted on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of attempted 1st degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, a...
1 injured following shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
1 hospitalized after shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. VBPD hasn't released any suspect...
Portsmouth Police looking for vehicles connected to Kings Highway shooting
Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department are looking for two vehicles that they say may be connected to a shooting from earlier in November.
Man found on E. 20th St in Norfolk with gunshot wound
According to police, the report of a shooting came in around 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk
Virginia NAACP demands Attorney General dissolves …. Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to …. Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Suspect in deadly police chase in Chesapeake expected …. WAVY News 10. Rescued VB sea turtle recovering at Virginia Aquarium. National Park Service approves...
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
WAVY News 10
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
Protecting your home and family from intruders
"Lock your doors. Don't leave anything of value in your vehicle," said former Norfolk Police Chief, and WTKR’s Law Enforcement Analyst, Larry Boone.
22-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 22-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Franklin for allegedly shooting at a vehicle Tuesday evening. The Franklin Police Department said Deshawn Patillo is at large and considered armed and dangerous. He faces the following charges:. Attempted murder. Shooting into an...
One dead after shooting in Newport News, man in custody
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man in custody Sunday night. According to a news release, officers were sent to the 900 block of 37th Street at 11:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they...
WAVY News 10
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
Chesapeake family’s nightmare repeats itself after relative dies in shooting on S. Military Hwy
On the evening of November 20th, 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was driving on South Military Highway when he was shot and killed.
Key witnesses in March quintuple Downtown Norfolk shooting still not coming forward, prosecutors say
NORFOLK, Va. — More than eight months later, the picture of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins still sits on a Downtown Norfolk sidewalk. It reminds her cousin, Matheau Hall, how someone shot and killed Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris outside of Chicho's Backstage in March. "Sometimes it's hard to...
Newport News man pleads guilty to gun charges after being involved in 'straw purchase'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man and his cousin have pleaded guilty to unlawfully buying a gun that has ties to three area shootings. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said Khalil Rashad Armstrong was 20 when he gave his cousin money to buy a specific gun for him.
Colleagues show support in court for two city workers killed in 2021 high-speed chase in Chesapeake
Daniels and a handful of others from his department were the ones in the courtroom Wednesday morning. He says the deaths of two of their colleagues continue to reverberate 17 months later.
