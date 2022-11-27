Read full article on original website
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
Dickens Christmas visits Bridge Street
(WSYR-TV) — The magic of the holiday season returns to Skaneateles with the 29th edition of Dickens Christmas. “A Christmas Carol” runs through every weekend through Christmas and to give us a sneak peek is Patrick Glaub and John Decker. The Dickens Carolers hit the Skaneateles Library...
Baldwinsville Tractor Supply hosting Ornament Craft event
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tractor Supply in Baldwinsville is inviting people channeling their inner creativity to take part and celebrate the upcoming holidays with an Ornament Craft activity!. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 10, the Tractor Supply will have a craft event where customers can...
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Restaurant Row fixture Mahogany Grill will close this winter for a refresh
One of Downtown Ithaca’s longstanding fixtures, Mahogany Grill, will close this winter as its owners work “to create a new concept” in the space. The restaurant’s final day in its current form will be December 24th. “We have decided after 20+ years of serving downtown Ithaca...
‘Light of My Life’ lighting up the Village Green in Homer
(WSYR-TV) — For almost 30 years the tree lighting in Homer has been a tradition, and this year that tradition continues its support of the Hospice Foundation of Cortland County. This event includes refreshments, music, Santa’s arrival, and a possible return of the Grinch. There are many groups...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
The Polar Express Train will be rolling through the City of Oswego this December
CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Oswego has announced the arrival of “The Polar Express Train.”. The new event will make its debut on Sunday, December 18. According to the City of Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow, the train will be making the following stops:. 3...
Winter blast is fading away tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is lots of good news in the weather heading into Thursday night. The strong winds we have felt since late Wednesday will continue to diminish Thursday evening. Secondly, heavy lake snow which brought some wicked winter weather to areas east of Lake Ontario is...
Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute: Extraordinary Place
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You don’t have to go far to see a Picasso in Upstate New York. Just down the Thruway is an extraordinary museum. Carrie Lazarus takes us to Utica where the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute continues to surprise visitors with its impressive collection.
Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options
Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps. hosting fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic made life tough for all of us, but you might not realize how it affected many of our first responders. COVID-19 choked off a major fundraiser for NAVAC, the North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Now, they’re working to catch up. NAVAC, as one of...
Lansing Market will close in December, the independent grocery confirms
The Lansing Market, an independent grocery store that opened 11 years ago at the intersection of North Triphammer and Peruville Roads, will close sometime in December, store officials confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. The impending closure was announced in a statement shared by Tompkins County legislator Mike Sigler. According to the...
LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert
ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — GRAMMY Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes announced on Tuesday, November 29 that she has cancelled her “Joy: The Holiday Tour” performance at Turning Stone due to sickness. The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, December 2, and Rimes is working with Turning Stone to find a new date. She […]
Wind & rain & snow, oh, my
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have weather alerts for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be windy and rainy. Wednesday night into Thursday evening will be snowy for some. Winds could gust to 50 mph. That’s why there’s a wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7...
Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built near Spera’s in Cicero?
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewer, Lisa DiCosimo, recently wrote the Your Stories Team wanting to know what’s being built on Route 31 in Cicero near Spera’s Meat Market. According to the Town of Cicero’s Planning Department, a Caliber Collision repair shop is being built. Construction started...
Lake effect snow and wind closes, delays some area schools
Lake effect snow and winds have caused some schools in Oswego and Oneida counties to delay or close today. Winds 15 to 25 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph possible in some places, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas are predicted to experience more lake effect snow.
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
