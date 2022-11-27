Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
CitySkate now open for 2022 season in downtown Phoenix
CitySkate brings its winter wonderland magic to the heart of downtown with CityScape Phoenix, a five-week run that kicked off Nov. 28 and goes through Jan. 1, 2023. Located at Patriot’s Park, 11 W. Washington St., in the center of CityScape Phoenix, the real ice CitySkate features glittering lights, festive décor and a variety of family-friendly festivities to bring in the holiday cheer this season.
Scottsdale family-owned boutique releases 2022 holiday gift guide
The most wonderful time of year is here, and Scottsdale family-owned and operated business, Pagoda Lane, is welcoming the holiday season with a 2022 gift guide to make shopping easier. The bespoke boutique specializes in inspired personalized gifts. Customers can visit the flagship store located in Scottsdale Marketplace to craft...
Things to do: Tempe Festival of the Arts returns Dec. 2-4
Just in time to put a bow on this year’s holiday shopping, more than 350 juried artists will gather to offer their award-winning creations at the annual Tempe Festival of the Arts this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, Dec. 2-4, the Tempe Festival of the Arts...
Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked,...
Arizona Boardwalk has holiday fun for the whole family
From “Winter Waterland” to an evening candlelight concert, Arizona Boardwalk is offering a variety of holiday events throughout the season in addition to its year-round shopping and dining experiences and other fun attractions the whole family can enjoy. The fun kicked off Black Friday, Nov. 25, and runs...
Kendrick Wealth Management returns as presenting sponsor of Foothills Caring Corps' 11th Annual Golf Classic
Foothills Caring Corps (FCC) is pleased to announce Kendrick Wealth Management as the presenting sponsor of the 11th Annual Golf Classic at Mirabel Golf Club Monday, Dec. 5. "We're honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Annual FCC Golf Classic again this year," said Noah Kendrick, "A consistent focus on giving back has shaped our culture as a firm over the years through the shared values of our clients and us. Our support is both a recognition of the essential community services provided by organizations like Foothills Caring Corps as well as continued commitment to placing our clients and our community ahead of ourselves."
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artifacts, human remains, a whole village. Evidence of people here long before us were all found in an archeological site here in the Valley. Now a local activist is on a mission to keep that area preserved and prevent new public housing from going. If she can’t accomplish that, she hopes to at least spread awareness for future tenants before they sign a lease.
‘Sleigh’ the holiday season with this guide
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s all too easy to get caught up in the holiday hustle and bustle and forget to take time to enjoy it. With so much going on in such a short holiday season, trying to decide what to do and where to go can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of holiday events throughout the Valley during the season, but there are a few fan-favorites that can’t be missed. Here’s a guide to a few of the most-loved holiday events to help make sure this season sleighs.
Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots
PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
Community Cares: Love Them All Rescue to open facility in Scottsdale
A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
Holiday happenings at Scottsdale Fashion Square this season
During this season filled with good tidings and cheer, Scottsdale Fashion Square offers plenty to help put shoppers in the spirit – from a series of special Santa experiences and family-friendly events to reward opportunities and seasonal music serenades – now through Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Arizona mother's Facebook hacked, scammer told friends that her son died of cancer
Arizona R&B artist becomes finalist to sign with a record label. Meet Sam Opoku of Phoenix who is ecstatic to take the next step in their musical journey after collaborating with Darkchild as his Protégé. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Updated: 4...
Image360 in Scottsdale honored with sales pinnacle and sales excellence awards
Brian Greig, owner of Image360 in Scottsdale, was recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle and Sales Excellence awards by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network. Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Single-Unit Sales Excellence award is given annually to the top 15 businesses with the highest sales volume for a single center in Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers. Similarly, the Sales Pinnacle award recognizes centers with outstanding sales performance.
Love Them All: Arizona dog rescue to open up new facility in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. Christine Conroy has a lot of work ahead of her, as the founder of Love Them All Rescue, she...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
