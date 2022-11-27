WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of high-wattage D.C. social events after the pandemic. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, representing Biden’s home state of Delaware. Julia Louis-Dreyfus whizzed by the press, pausing only to say that, yes, she’d been to a state dinner before and it was all “very exciting.” Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert made his entrance, too, as guests passed through the White House before heading outside to a heated party tent on the South Lawn. Family made the cut too: Biden’s adult children, Hunter and Ashley, and his sister, Valerie Biden, were on the guest list.

