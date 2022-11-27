1812 Productions mixes old with new in annual political satire show

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, 1812 Productions , opens their annual political satire show, "This Is The Week That Is" Thursday.

This is the first time since before the pandemic the live show is returning to its usual “end of year slot,” said Jennifer Childs, 1812’s producing artistic director. It runs from Dec. 1 - 31 at the Plays and Players Theatre .

The show is a mix of “2022 and Philly versions of classic holiday fare,” with twists on stories like “The Nutcracker,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “It's A Wonderful Life and “White Christmas,” Childs said.

The show riffs on national news, much like “ Saturday Night Live ” or the “ Carol Burnett Show ,” but they joke about local news, as well.

"Patsy" from South Philadelphia in "The View from my Stoop." Photo credit Mark Garvin

The local aspect shines through some of their recurring characters, like “Patsy,” from South Philly, who dresses in a pink Eagles hat and sweatshirt and speaks in a Philly accent for her skit, “The View from my Stoop,” where she compares national politics to everyday situations.

Tanaquil Márquez, the show’s director, wanted to give the audience a special experience that isn’t often received through TV specials.

“We really wanted to celebrate with each other on stage and celebrate with the audience,” Márquez said. “It's an experience that you're sharing with folks on the stage and folks around you, and it's a huge give and receive. Whereas, you can’t have that on a screen, because no one knows you’re there.”

Tickets to the show can be purchased on their website .