Four kayakers rescued by air from Tomales Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two children and two adult kayakers were rescued by air after experiencing rough seas in Tomales Bay on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

When dealing with a water rescue near the mouth of Tomales Bay, the Marin County Fire Department requested support from Sonoma County’s Sheriff’s Helicopter, known as “Henry-1.” A bystander in the area reported that they could see two kayaks being pulled out to sea due to rough surf conditions.

After Henry-1 arrived, the aircrew located the kayakers, which included two adults and two children, stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay. Because the area is remote and the seas were rough, the kayakers were loaded into Henry-1 and flown to safety near Lawson’s Landing.

Video from the rescue shows the four kayakers walking along the beach and climbing into Henry-1. Next, the video shows everyone getting safely strapped in before takeoff.

