Missing Ohio woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania

By Justin Dennis, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

WILKINSBURG, Pa. ( WJW ) — A Cleveland woman reported missing by police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania.

The family of 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor last heard from her on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the police department. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.

Help find Northeast Ohio's missing people
Andrianna Kiri Taylor (Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department)

The woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in Wilkinsburg the night of Thursday, Nov. 24, according to a the medical examiner’s office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The cause and manner of her death were not initially released.

The woman’s family said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).

Stephanie Howard
4d ago

I don't understand why it took the police a month to report her missing when they had already said she was last seen on the 8th of Oct. I send my condolences to the family and the police department should feel ashamed of themselves.

Keith Chappell
4d ago

God bless the family may God continue to cover you and bless you with his mercy and Grace my condolences my sympathy God bless you God bless you

DeElegant
3d ago

Cleveland is no joke. Don't go anywhere, or hang with people you know don't care about you. East, or West. Times are not the same and some people have pure Satan in em. Pretty women chosen these bums nowadays that have their lives in danger and they don't even know it.

