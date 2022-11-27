Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man found dead after Houston house fire on Wenda Street
HOUSTON - A man was found dead in a bedroom after a house fire in southeast Houston, police say. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire where someone may be trapped. When they arrived in the 5300 block of Wenda Street around 11...
cw39.com
Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
texasbreaking.com
Near Death Experience for Two Drivers in Texas State Highway Road Mishap
At least two drivers were critical following a reported major road accident on a Texas state highway. North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported significant accident on SH 105 East, just east of FM 1485, at around 4:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. When units got...
Husky puppy rescued after being thrown 15 feet over second-story balcony, Houston SPCA says
The puppy only suffered a broken leg but has additional medical issues that need to be treated, according to the SPCA.
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot dead through apartment window while children were inside
HOUSTON - A woman is dead after she was shot through here apartment window following an argument with her ex-boyfriend. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Wesley Square Apartments off Calhoun Road near Interstate 610 on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said the woman and her ex-boyfriend...
fox26houston.com
Puppy thrown off second story balcony caught on video, rescued by Houston SPCA
HOUSTON - A puppy had to be rescued by Houston SPCA after a man threw it off of a second-story balcony. HSPCA says they received a cruelty report with a video of a man throwing a baby husky over a second-story balcony. The puppy can be seen landing on the concrete about 15 feet below. The man went back inside his apartment as the puppy cried out.
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Suspect caught on video running away from stolen Jeep after deadly wrong-way crash, deputies say
A man was caught on camera literally on the run in a Cypress neighborhood after cops believe he broke into several cars before taking off in a Jeep and killing a man on the road.
Remains of missing man identified 17 years after he vanished from Rosharon
Deputies said hunters found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Rosharon back in 2020. They were recently positively identified as a man who went missing in 2005.
Click2Houston.com
Video shows suspected hit-and-run driver running through NW Harris County neighborhood after deadly crash, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities released a surveillance video of a suspected hit-and-run driver running through a northwest Harris County neighborhood shortly after a deadly crash on Nov. 19. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said in a news release that a major crash was reported in the 15600...
fox26houston.com
Man accused of tying up boy in Harris County home, forcing woman into car at knifepoint
A man is accused of tying up a boy at a Harris County home and then forcing his mother into her vehicle at knifepoint, officials say. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the woman was able to get away, but they are now looking for the suspect.
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
5 French bulldog puppies taken during Jersey Village home invasion, police say
A juvenile was in the apartment at the time and called 911 while in hiding. A video shows the suspects kicking in the door and taking the puppies.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old found shot to death inside his Mustang in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect who fatally shot an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to what they said was a medical call in the 7900 block of Shady Grove, located in...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Woman killed in crash at post office, man charged with DWI that injured 2 Cleveland HS students
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. An elderly driver plowed into a post office on the southwest side, killing a woman who was walking inside. It happened on Rogerdale near the Beltway Wednesday evening. Police say the driver...
Only on 13: Crosby neighbors admit shooting family's dog but claims animal was aggressive
It has been almost two weeks since a beloved pet named Mya was shot, with her last moments potentially captured on camera. Only ABC13 has the fallout from the shooting.
