ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man found dead after Houston house fire on Wenda Street

HOUSTON - A man was found dead in a bedroom after a house fire in southeast Houston, police say. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire where someone may be trapped. When they arrived in the 5300 block of Wenda Street around 11...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies after crashing SUV on street in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is dead Thursday morning after he lost control of his SUV in northwest Houston. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, as Houston police say a gray Chevy Blazer rolled multiple times down the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. Investigators said that...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman shot dead through apartment window while children were inside

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after she was shot through here apartment window following an argument with her ex-boyfriend. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Wesley Square Apartments off Calhoun Road near Interstate 610 on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said the woman and her ex-boyfriend...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Puppy thrown off second story balcony caught on video, rescued by Houston SPCA

HOUSTON - A puppy had to be rescued by Houston SPCA after a man threw it off of a second-story balcony. HSPCA says they received a cruelty report with a video of a man throwing a baby husky over a second-story balcony. The puppy can be seen landing on the concrete about 15 feet below. The man went back inside his apartment as the puppy cried out.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy