familytravelgo.com
Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know
Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation welcomes the Christmas season with December special events
TAHLEQUAH – Celebrate the holiday season with the Cherokee Nation during the month of December. On Friday, Dec. 2 enjoy the annual “Christmas on the Square” from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring ornament decorating, Christmas caroling, cookies and hot apple cider, photos with Santa and more. The...
familytravelgo.com
Christmas Train and Light Displays at the Route 66 Village Everything You Need to Know
A few nights ago we took a little road trip to the Tulsa Route 66 Historical Village to see the Christmas Lights. Everything you need to know about the Christmas lights at the Route 66 Historical Village. How to view the Route 66 Historical Village Christmas Lights. You can see...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs
A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home. The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
KOKI FOX 23
Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair
OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
Homeowners Grateful To Be Alive After Fire Destroys 3 Homes
Several people are homeless just before Christmas after strong winds caused a duplex fire to spread to other homes in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The high winds made the fire spread quickly through the duplex buildings but people who lived inside said they were grateful to be alive. Ash and charred bits are all that remains of some homes near 81st and Delaware. One duplex caught fire then 40-mile-per-hour winds ignited two others yesterday.
tulsapeople.com
Red carpet, Green Country: When actress Donna Reed lived in Tulsa
In the early 1980s, Tulsans might have thought they were witnessing a minor holiday miracle when they saw Donna Reed step out of the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and take up residence here. It wasn’t a mirage. The Hollywood movie star, known for her fragile beauty and her Academy Award-winning role in “From Here to Eternity,” was briefly a Tulsa local.
Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project
A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
KOKI FOX 23
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
Tulsa doctors treating mix of viruses post-Thanksgiving
Doctors in Tulsa are scrambling to meet patients dealing with an array of sicknesses, including RSV, Covid-19, the flu, strep throat and sinus infections after Thanksgiving.
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
News On 6
Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
