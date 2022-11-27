ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

familytravelgo.com

Tulsa Holiday Zipline – Everything you need to know

Every holiday season Post Oak Canopy Tours puts on a magical Christmas experience. It’s a Tulsa Christmas experience like no other. Not only do they have a fun zipline over beautiful Christmas lights, they also have an adventure ropes course, a great selection of yard games, free hot chocolate, a food vendor and more all in the midst of Christmas lights.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair

OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homeowners Grateful To Be Alive After Fire Destroys 3 Homes

Several people are homeless just before Christmas after strong winds caused a duplex fire to spread to other homes in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The high winds made the fire spread quickly through the duplex buildings but people who lived inside said they were grateful to be alive. Ash and charred bits are all that remains of some homes near 81st and Delaware. One duplex caught fire then 40-mile-per-hour winds ignited two others yesterday.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Red carpet, Green Country: When actress Donna Reed lived in Tulsa

In the early 1980s, Tulsans might have thought they were witnessing a minor holiday miracle when they saw Donna Reed step out of the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and take up residence here. It wasn’t a mirage. The Hollywood movie star, known for her fragile beauty and her Academy Award-winning role in “From Here to Eternity,” was briefly a Tulsa local.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project

A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK

