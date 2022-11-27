ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction

NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

More than $10M in ‘high-end’ knock-offs seized in Lower Manhattan

Cops netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods Monday in a crackdown on illegal street vendors in Lower Manhattan, police officials said. The NYPD’s sweep of knock-off purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests, with the rogue vendors facing a top charge of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000, a felony in the state, Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said. “The area of enforcement we went to today resembled a local street market,” the chief said at a press conference a few hours after the bust. “Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York

Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Eater

A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square

Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

