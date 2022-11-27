Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New $400 million JFK Airport Terminal 8 unveiled
A brand new $400 million terminal at JFK Airport was unveiled on Tuesday.
New York City Mayor Adams to travel to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
The U.S. men's soccer team won't be the only American in attendance at the World Cup. New York City's mayor is expected in Qatar later this week.
Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction
NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
Environmental activists deflate tires of over 50 SUVs in Brooklyn as part of global action
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility for deflating the tires of 52 SUVs in DUMBO and Brooklyn Heights late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
NYC seeks 'blood thirsty' rat czar as rodents eye finishing blow
The ideal candidate should be “highly motivated,” “somewhat bloodthirsty” and have a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” according to a job post.
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
News 12
Cosmic farewell: Stamford 'Star Trek' fan's remains to be launched into space
A Stamford man's remains will be flown into space on the Aurora rocket launch Wednesday. Robert "Bobby" A. Moran will be honored during the launch out of New Mexico's Spaceport America. Moran had a career that spanned over many different positions from working as a car rental agent to a...
This new Manhattan hotel is all about the spectacular skyline views
This new Manhattan hotel is all about spectacular views of iconic New York City buildings, like of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and even One Times Square—the site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Grayson Hotel (30 West 39th Street) is now open in...
More than $10M in ‘high-end’ knock-offs seized in Lower Manhattan
Cops netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods Monday in a crackdown on illegal street vendors in Lower Manhattan, police officials said. The NYPD’s sweep of knock-off purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests, with the rogue vendors facing a top charge of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000, a felony in the state, Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said. “The area of enforcement we went to today resembled a local street market,” the chief said at a press conference a few hours after the bust. “Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere....
Minimum wage increase coming this month in New York
Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December. The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Eater
A 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Coming to Union Square
Just steps from Union Square subway station and its holiday market, the area is getting a new, 10,000-square-foot food hall operated by Urbanspace. Located at 124 E. 14th Street, near Irving Place, it features 13 vendors, according to a spokesperson, including East Village southern staple Bobwhite Counter, Belgian spot Wafels and Dinges, and Southern California-style burritos from Summer Salt. According to EV Grieve, the food hall is located at the ground level of tech hub Zero Irving, which has become contentious amongst local community groups. Urbanspace’s website lists the opening date for December, while a spokesperson contends that the space is still waiting on ConEdison’s sign off.
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
