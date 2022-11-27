ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

2 people, 3 dogs killed in single-car crash, fire on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx6tU_0jPGUUOt00

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people and three dogs were killed in a single-car crash and fire Sunday morning on Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana , according to Indiana State Police.

According to an initial investigation, ISP Trooper James Brasseur said in a press release a driver left the interstate and hit a tree around 7 a.m. near State Road 2.

2 dead after wrong-way driver flees crash, hits car head-on in Northwest Indiana

After hitting a tree, the car caught on fire, Brasseur said. Witnesses were able to get the driver out of the car but weren’t able to get the passenger out.

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

Both the driver and passenger, as well as three dogs, were killed in the crash, Brasseur said.

Their identities haven’t been released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Dangerous weather situation issued in Louisiana and Mississippi

Tornado Watches/Warnings in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Three Tornado Watches highlighting a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” were issued for portions of Louisiana and Mississippi starting early Tuesday afternoon and then updated along with two additional Tornado Watches for portions of Mississippi and Alabama later in the afternoon into the evening hours – actually past midnight in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGN News

Canadian Holiday Train stops in ‘burbs to spread joy

CHICAGO — A bright and festive symbol of the season will roll through the Chicagoland area this weekend. The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is on track to make the first of three area stops in Bensenville on Friday, Dec. 2. This is the Holiday Train’s first cross-continent tour in three years, starting in Montreal […]
BENSENVILLE, IL
WGN News

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen’s death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier’s body near Fort Hood. Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of […]
WACO, TX
WGN News

US Sen. Mike Braun files paperwork for Indiana governor run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun formally launched a committee Wednesday for a 2024 campaign for governor in his home state of Indiana, a move that would forego a reelection bid for his Senate seat. Braun, the 68-year-old wealthy founder of a national auto parts distribution business, is the most prominent of several […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Illinois lawmakers introduce tweaks to the SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After months of negotiations, the Democratic majority in Springfield is finally out with its tweaks to the SAFE-T Act. Democratic State Senator Robert Peters (13th District) filed the 308-page amendment attempting to clarify it. The most controversial provision of the law is the elimination of cash bail. Critics argue the measure will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy