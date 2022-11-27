Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Girls, boys basketball results
Though the Pioneers’ final margin of victory was 15, Simon Kenton led Ryle by just four, 56-52, with 1:22 to play in Independence on Wednesday night. But SK scored the game’s final eleven points, nine from the free throw line, to win 67-52. The Pioneers are now 2-0...
Ironton Tribune
Williams getting a kick out of her senior year
Never in her imagination did Evan Williams think she would get such a kick out of her senior year of high school. First, she was asked to tryout as the placekicker for the Ironton Fighting Tigers football team. After diligent practicing, she won the job and became the first female...
A job well done, Evan
Evan Dennison, you traveled from Mt. Olivet to Mt. Orab, Vanceburg to Brooksville covering local high school sports in your seven years here w
linknky.com
New-look CovCath plays fast in romp over Simon Kenton in bid to stay on top a different way
We’re not going to say this in the original French because we’re pretty sure the man who came up with this line in 1849, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, wasn’t a big basketball fan. “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” J-BAK wrote in 1849, which...
linknky.com
Thomas More hoops teams make history this week
When this year’s first NAIA basketball rankings came out, no one was surprised that the Thomas More women, defending NAIA national champions, were named No. 1. Jeff Hans’s Saints are a power to be reckoned with and everyone knows it. But the men? In those first rankings, the...
Report: UC One Of Deion Sanders' Final School Choices
Primetime is eyeing the Bearcats.
linknky.com
Monday NKY sports round-up: Simon Kenton girls, Brossart boys pick up opening wins
The host Simon Kenton Pioneers girls basketball team opened the season with an 8th Region home win, taking down the Owen County Rebels, 69-47. Owen County won the All “A” State tournament last year and made it to the regional title game. “Any win you get is good,...
linknky.com
NKU women fall to 3-3 with home loss
The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team hoped to earn its first win over a Mid-American Conference opponent Monday at Truist Arena but the Akron Zips escaped with a 70-69 victory over the Norse in a game that saw 16 lead changes and 14 ties. The Norse are 2-1 on...
linknky.com
Live racing returns Wednesday to Turfway Park
After a two-year hiatus, Turfway Park Racing & Gaming is welcoming back live racing Wednesday, with the first post time scheduled for 6:15 p.m. “We look forward to welcoming back our racing fans, who have made many memories at the historic Turfway Park,” Turfway President Michael Taylor said. “We cannot wait for them to join us for our first Legacy Night experience and to start creating new memories.”
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and underwhelming follow-up
Celebrating the Portsmouth Spartans' greatest victory. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
Fans of hers are working to change the name of Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
linknky.com
Here’s how NKY counties spent Jessica Neal recount money
Campbell County Judge Daniel Zalla entered an order on Monday that seeks to release the remaining balance of the recount bond involving former Senate District 24 Candidate Jessica Neal. Zalla said in his order that there is no indication there’s a motion by Neal before the Kentucky Court of Appeals...
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in vehicle in Wayne County, West Virginia creek
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County. Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle. They say they were able to get the woman out and she […]
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
linknky.com
Former Bellevue police officer taking Dayton mayor, police chief to court
A former Bellevue police officer is suing Dayton’s mayor and police chief because of a letter the two sent to the former officer’s employer, banning him from the Dayton City Building and the Dayton Police Department. Marc Chapman, the former officer, filed a complaint for slander, libel, and...
