ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Girls, boys basketball results

Though the Pioneers’ final margin of victory was 15, Simon Kenton led Ryle by just four, 56-52, with 1:22 to play in Independence on Wednesday night. But SK scored the game’s final eleven points, nine from the free throw line, to win 67-52. The Pioneers are now 2-0...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Ironton Tribune

Williams getting a kick out of her senior year

Never in her imagination did Evan Williams think she would get such a kick out of her senior year of high school. First, she was asked to tryout as the placekicker for the Ironton Fighting Tigers football team. After diligent practicing, she won the job and became the first female...
IRONTON, OH
linknky.com

Thomas More hoops teams make history this week

When this year’s first NAIA basketball rankings came out, no one was surprised that the Thomas More women, defending NAIA national champions, were named No. 1. Jeff Hans’s Saints are a power to be reckoned with and everyone knows it. But the men? In those first rankings, the...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

NKU women fall to 3-3 with home loss

The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team hoped to earn its first win over a Mid-American Conference opponent Monday at Truist Arena but the Akron Zips escaped with a 70-69 victory over the Norse in a game that saw 16 lead changes and 14 ties. The Norse are 2-1 on...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Live racing returns Wednesday to Turfway Park

After a two-year hiatus, Turfway Park Racing & Gaming is welcoming back live racing Wednesday, with the first post time scheduled for 6:15 p.m. “We look forward to welcoming back our racing fans, who have made many memories at the historic Turfway Park,” Turfway President Michael Taylor said. “We cannot wait for them to join us for our first Legacy Night experience and to start creating new memories.”
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY
linknky.com

Here’s how NKY counties spent Jessica Neal recount money

Campbell County Judge Daniel Zalla entered an order on Monday that seeks to release the remaining balance of the recount bond involving former Senate District 24 Candidate Jessica Neal. Zalla said in his order that there is no indication there’s a motion by Neal before the Kentucky Court of Appeals...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy