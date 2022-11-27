Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
‘Wednesday’ is creepy, kooky and just the right amount of spooky
“Wednesday’s child is full of woe” or so the nursery rhyme goes. As the origin of a rather peculiar name, befitting a rather peculiar character herself, those six words possess the quintessence of the Wednesday Addams we’ve known and loved for nearly a century. After making her debut in one of Charles Addams’s New Yorker cartoons in 1940, that ghastly pale face and sullen personality quickly became a permanent fixture in the Addams family tree, appearing in countless adaptations since. In Tim Burton’s recent television series “Wednesday,” she is as woeful as ever, but has finally been given the chance to become something more.
Michigan Daily
Why does TV get Gen Z so wrong?
When “The Kissing Booth 3” came out last year, it became the perfect finale to a horribly-reviewed trilogy, with clips such as this one going viral for how painful they were to watch. This kind of dramatized interpretation of how Generation Z speaks to each other persistently appears in media centered around today’s teenagers as older writers try to grasp how we communicate. As modern TV shows continue to portray the generation as one-dimensional, self-obsessed teenagers absorbed by social media, they make it increasingly difficult for Gen Z to connect with the characters we are supposed to relate to.
Michigan Daily
This winter, ‘Echo 3’ delivers action and drama right to your home
As winter approaches and it becomes too cold to leave our homes, it’s officially the perfect time to binge as many television series as possible. Fortunately for us, we can receive adequate doses of drama and action without ever having to leave our couches. This is certainly the case when it comes to Apple TV+’s “Echo 3.” Between black op missions, hostage crises and complicated romances, this new military thriller is sure to supply viewers with all the entertainment they need while keeping warm during these chilly months.
Michigan Daily
Pass the MiC Podcast: POV: You Have Immigrant Parents
On this episode, Pass The MiC has on their first guest! We sit with this guest, Lauren (Content Producer), Sadia (Content Producer), Aman (Executive Producer), and Eesha (Executive Producer) to talk about what it is like growing up as a first-generation American. We talk about our similarities growing up with immigrant parents, but also how the differences in our cultures affected our upbringing in interesting ways. Whether you can relate to our experiences or are interested in learning more about the dynamics, we hope you will enjoy this episode!
Michigan Daily
The token minority character isn’t doing enough for representation
Frozone from “The Incredibles,” Gloria from “Modern Family” and Damian from “Mean Girls” are all characters with something in common: they’re the token minority character. Tokenism, or thinking that a singular character belonging to a minority group checks off the representation requirement modern media seems to emphasize, has become more and more common, plaguing media for all age groups and belonging to distinct genres.
Michigan Daily
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ sets a new standard for murder mysteries
To say “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has layers might be an obvious opening line, but that doesn’t make it any less accurate. In his sequel to the widely popular whodunit “Knives Out,” writer-director Rian Johnson (“Looper”) crafts a mystery where half the fun is watching the characters peel back layers of an intricate puzzle before our eyes, something that is done as the opening of the film.
