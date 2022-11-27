ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?

Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
PsyPost

Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds

“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
beingpatient.com

How Can You Tell the Difference Between Dementia and ‘Normal’ Aging?

Why to stop calling them “senior moments” — and how to tell the difference between these typical aging-related memory lapses and dementia. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI), the condition associated with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia (like vascular dementia or Lewy Body dementia), can look a lot like “normal” aging. How can you tell the difference? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as of 2022, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. Nearly three quarters of these Americans are in their 70s or older. As people age, cognitive lapses — like the occasional loss of a word or blanking on someone’s name in a conversation — are “normal” from time to time.
psychologytoday.com

Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says

Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout

A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout. “My own burnout episode forced me into some heavy-duty soul-searching and serious reflection. I got lost in the world of seeing as many patients as possible, battling for more operating room time, and keeping up procedure volumes, prior authorizations, and electronic medical record keeping. I failed to notice early warning signs, including a change in my sleep patterns, apathy towards practice, and things I previously enjoyed in life, such as fitness and surfing. I was constantly irritable, especially toward those who were trying to help me. I started to slowly withdraw from those around me, and I actually started ‘ghosting’ people in my life, concerned I would bring others down, hoping things would eventually get better and just sort themselves out.”
MedicalXpress

New evidence questions the assumptions about pain in autism

People with autism have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli, concludes a study in PAIN. "This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less pain," according to the report by Prof. Irit Weissman-Fogel of University of Haifa, Israel, and colleagues. They believe their findings highlight the need for increased awareness, which may impact effective treatment of pain in people with autism.
psychologytoday.com

Overlaps Between Childhood Trauma and Adult Pathological Love

Unhealthy love-associated behavior may stem from developmental trauma where there are deficits in maintaining relationships. Fears of abandonment commonly seen in BPD may create a pattern of dysfunctional and toxic relationships to prevent being alone. Those who develop an insecure attachment style often become preoccupied with romantic relationships irrespective of...
HealthDay

Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes

Following cancer surgery, Medicare Advantage patients are less likely to survive than people covered by traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage enrollees have more limited options for doctors and hospitals, so are less likely to be treated at a top facility. Prior authorization requirements also delay treatment for Medicare Advantage patients. MONDAY,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between ADHD and tics?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and tic disorders, such as Tourette’s syndrome, frequently co-occur. A person with both ADHD and tics can receive treatment to help them manage symptoms of both conditions. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that. issues with attention and impulse control. While ADHD itself does not...
Healthline

Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?

New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy