Read full article on original website
Related
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
beingpatient.com
How Can You Tell the Difference Between Dementia and ‘Normal’ Aging?
Why to stop calling them “senior moments” — and how to tell the difference between these typical aging-related memory lapses and dementia. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI), the condition associated with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and related forms of dementia (like vascular dementia or Lewy Body dementia), can look a lot like “normal” aging. How can you tell the difference? According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as of 2022, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. Nearly three quarters of these Americans are in their 70s or older. As people age, cognitive lapses — like the occasional loss of a word or blanking on someone’s name in a conversation — are “normal” from time to time.
What's The Difference Between Sativa And Indica Cannabis Strains?
As cannabis loses more of its stigma, medicine and science are working to understand the differences between the different types.
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from.
Avoid Eating This If You're Constipated
Luckily, there are ways to both treat and avoid constipation, many of which start with altering our diet. In fact, eliminating one item may help.
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout. “My own burnout episode forced me into some heavy-duty soul-searching and serious reflection. I got lost in the world of seeing as many patients as possible, battling for more operating room time, and keeping up procedure volumes, prior authorizations, and electronic medical record keeping. I failed to notice early warning signs, including a change in my sleep patterns, apathy towards practice, and things I previously enjoyed in life, such as fitness and surfing. I was constantly irritable, especially toward those who were trying to help me. I started to slowly withdraw from those around me, and I actually started ‘ghosting’ people in my life, concerned I would bring others down, hoping things would eventually get better and just sort themselves out.”
How Does Depression Affect Aging?
Mental and physical health are related, and what happens in the mind can radically impact the rest of the body. This is how depression can affect aging.
MedicalXpress
New evidence questions the assumptions about pain in autism
People with autism have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli, concludes a study in PAIN. "This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less pain," according to the report by Prof. Irit Weissman-Fogel of University of Haifa, Israel, and colleagues. They believe their findings highlight the need for increased awareness, which may impact effective treatment of pain in people with autism.
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
psychologytoday.com
Overlaps Between Childhood Trauma and Adult Pathological Love
Unhealthy love-associated behavior may stem from developmental trauma where there are deficits in maintaining relationships. Fears of abandonment commonly seen in BPD may create a pattern of dysfunctional and toxic relationships to prevent being alone. Those who develop an insecure attachment style often become preoccupied with romantic relationships irrespective of...
Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes
Following cancer surgery, Medicare Advantage patients are less likely to survive than people covered by traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage enrollees have more limited options for doctors and hospitals, so are less likely to be treated at a top facility. Prior authorization requirements also delay treatment for Medicare Advantage patients. MONDAY,...
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between ADHD and tics?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and tic disorders, such as Tourette’s syndrome, frequently co-occur. A person with both ADHD and tics can receive treatment to help them manage symptoms of both conditions. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that. issues with attention and impulse control. While ADHD itself does not...
Healthline
Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?
New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
Vitamins From Food Versus Supplements: Which Is Best For You?
Eating whole foods is important for our health, but why can't we just use supplements for our nutrients? Discover which is better between food or supplements.
Health Digest
New York, NY
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0