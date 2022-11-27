The City of Statesville held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new fire station near the intersection of Wilson W. Lee Bouleard and Charlotte Avenue. The $10 million facility, which is scheduled to be in service in February of 2024, will replace Fire Station 1, which is located in Downtown Statesville. The new station will be named in honor of William T. “Woody” Woodard, a decorated Air Force veteran, public housing manager and long-time Statesville Branch NAACP president who died in 2013.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO