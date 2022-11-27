Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Planning & Zoning Board recommends rezoning of parcel on Houston Road for light industrial use
The Troutman Planning & Zoning Board recommended the annexation and rezoning of a Houston Road parcel on Monday night. The two-acre site is currently zoned Iredell County general business. Mountain State Investments is constructing a 9,600-square-foot metal building on the property through permits obtained on its current Iredell County zoning...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County board denies rezonings for Denver developments
LINCOLNTON – Citing limited access to the development, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners denied a request for up to 55 homes on roughly 30 acres near the intersection of North Little Egypt and Optimist Club roads, but a last-minute site plan alteration may have saved a larger proposal on adjacent land from meeting the same fate.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville breaks ground on $10 million fire station
The City of Statesville held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new fire station near the intersection of Wilson W. Lee Bouleard and Charlotte Avenue. The $10 million facility, which is scheduled to be in service in February of 2024, will replace Fire Station 1, which is located in Downtown Statesville. The new station will be named in honor of William T. “Woody” Woodard, a decorated Air Force veteran, public housing manager and long-time Statesville Branch NAACP president who died in 2013.
iredellfreenews.com
Lee named Technology & Innovation director for Town of Mooresville
The Town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Christopher Lee as the town’s new Technology & Innovation director. Lee has more than 16 years of experience in state and local government information technology. Most recently, he served as the IT director for the Town of Cornelius and prior to that in various IT roles for the N.C. General Assembly.
country1037fm.com
Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart Closed After Suspicious Package Found
The Salisbury, North Carolina Walmart remains closed until tomorrow after a suspicious package was found . The store closed down immediately after employees discovered the package. The employees were immediately evacuated after the package was found. Store managers credit them with noticing and reporting the unusual site. Everyone is fine....
CMS leaders against a possible condensed school year in NC
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As the year ends, most school boards in North Carolina are finishing voting on their new calendars for the upcoming school year. North Carolina law requires school districts to start the closest Monday to Aug. 26. In 2023 that’s Aug. 28. As early as...
iredellfreenews.com
National Balloon Rally Charities donates more than $125K local nonprofits, schools and agencies
National Balloon Rally Charities announced this week that it would donate a total of $125,050 to local nonprofits and other organizations. The contributions represent a portion of the proceeds from the 2022 Carolina BalloonFest. The majority of the organizations that received funding provided volunteers to help during the three-day festival at the Statesville Regional Airport.
iredellfreenews.com
Purpose Driven: Scotts Elementary staff committed to student safety, improving student achievement
As mid-way point of the 2022-2023 school year approaches, the staff at Scotts Elementary, a N.C. A+ Arts integrated school, is committed to school safety and closing learning gaps. “We have done a few things to implement pride and increase aesthetics inside and outside the school,” Principal Susan Fail said....
Gastonia couple closes longtime antique mall to make way for development
GASTONIA, N.C. — After nearly 30 years in business, a Gastonia couple shut down their antique mall to make room for one of the largest proposed developments ever built in the city. The B&B Antique and Artisan Mall is along West Franklin Boulevard, between Archie Whitesides Road and South...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Mayor said he didn’t receive advanced notice of United Furniture Industries layoffs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been almost a week since United Furniture Industries laid off all employees by text message and email. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he was not made aware of any layoffs prior to then and wishes that he was allowed to prepare and help people.
lakenormanpublications.com
New NC law regarding affordable housing buildings triggers concerns
HUNTERSVILLE – Despite potential impacts of a new state law on building appearances, local ordinances will change to remain compliant. Senate Bill 105 states: “where multi-family structures are an allowable use, a local government may not impose a harmony requirement for permit approval if the development contains affordable housing units for families or individuals with incomes below 80 percent of the area median income.”
iredellfreenews.com
Section of Earlwood Road in Statesville closed for repairs due to sinkhole
A section of Earlwood Road in Statesville was closed after a large sinkhole was discovered on Wednesday. The City of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a citizen call regarding a 15-foot sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Upon arrival, crews found that a storm drain was blocked, resulting in the washout of the culvert.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Veterans Treatment Court starting soon for veterans with low-level criminal offenses
One year ago, after hearing about Catawba County’s Veterans Treatment Court, Brad Borders was determined to make this option available to eligible Iredell County veterans charged with low-level criminal offenses. Court staff members work to help the veterans get back to productive, healthy lives with mentorship, mental health and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Experience a pioneer Christmas at Vale's Hart Square Village
Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to “Christmas in the Village” at Vale’s Hart Square Village on Dec. 3-4. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
Out-of-state investors causing chaos in the Queen City
It's neighborhoods with a home in the $250,000 to $400,000 range that investment firms have had their eye on.
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
qcnews.com
Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County
Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
Comments / 0