ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80. State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.
LAKE STATION, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens charged with multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Three teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, were charged with multiple armed carjackings on the Southwest Side that took place in late August. Police say the teenage boys were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. The 17-year-old is facing charges for 12 carjackings,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Men sought in Elmhurst bank robbery

ELMHURST, Ill. - Police are trying to identify two men who robbed a bank Monday in west suburban Elmhurst. The pair entered Elmhurst-Wintrust Bank at 115 W. Third St. around 4:41 p.m. and one of them gave the teller a note demanding cash while the other served as a lookout, according to Elmhurst police.
ELMHURST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy