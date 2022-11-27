Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled. The...
Five bodies found in Buffalo Grove home
Authorities in the northern suburbs have found five bodies inside a home, in what officials say appears to be a domestic murder-suicide incident.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn residents after rash of car thefts in Chicago Lawn, West Englewood
At least 10 cars have been stolen off of streets in the Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park and West Englewood neighborhoods during November, according to a CPD community alert. Around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6100 Block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80. State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.
fox32chicago.com
New details: 2 children among 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Two children and three adults were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
Metra: pedestrian hit by train in Arlington Heights dead
A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens charged with multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Three teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, were charged with multiple armed carjackings on the Southwest Side that took place in late August. Police say the teenage boys were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. The 17-year-old is facing charges for 12 carjackings,...
Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
fox32chicago.com
Men sought in Elmhurst bank robbery
ELMHURST, Ill. - Police are trying to identify two men who robbed a bank Monday in west suburban Elmhurst. The pair entered Elmhurst-Wintrust Bank at 115 W. Third St. around 4:41 p.m. and one of them gave the teller a note demanding cash while the other served as a lookout, according to Elmhurst police.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Following Leads In Shooting Prior To Crash Last Week
Crest Hill Police continue to pursue leads following a shooting in Crest Hill and subsequent crash in Joliet. It was on November 23rd that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a report of a traffic crash just after 11 p.m. A preliminary...
WSPY NEWS
Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
Comments / 4