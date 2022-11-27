Read full article on original website
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the only...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Bill for Idaho Legislature's private attorneys to defend abortion laws tops a quarter-million dollars
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The bill for the Legislature’s private legal team defending the state’s abortion laws against multiple lawsuits, in addition to the defense of the laws already provided by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, has now topped a quarter-million dollars.
Planned execution is vacated in Idaho death penalty case
IDAHO, USA — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The planned Dec. 15 execution of Gerald Pizzuto has been called off, and the death warrant will be allowed to expire, as the Idaho Department of Correction has been unable to obtain the lethal injection drugs, according to a court filing today.
Organization working to put medical marijuana on 2024 ballot
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is one of twelve states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State. Kind Idaho is a political action...
Arts award honorees include Meridian-based childrens' theater
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When Autumn Kersey launched the Treasure Valley Children’s Theater in 2012, Meridian was the only major city in the valley without a local theater organization. Now, the Meridian-based theater company includes an adult troupe of professional actors...
Arguments heard on lawsuit challenging Idaho's transgender athlete ban
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 22 the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the ACLU of Idaho, Legal Voice, and Cooley LLP. The arguments were about the mootness of the case and whether or not the suit should proceed.
Idaho National Laboratory scholarship opportunity in third year
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is bringing back its Bright Future in Energy Scholarship opportunity for the third year. The purpose of the scholarship is to give high school juniors and seniors across the Gem State a chance to further their education. The program is a...
'They saved us': Idahoans tell their adoption stories
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Zak and Kimberly Cutler desperately wanted a family. The Cutlers were married in 2006 and struggled with fertility for three agonizing years. Finally, Zak, a contractor, suggested they look into adopting. The paperwork was filled out the next...
Idaho election results clear final audit process
BOISE, Idaho — As the year winds down, it’s time to put the 2022 election cycle to bed. To help ensure a smooth conclusion, clerks like Ada County’s Phil McGrane are part of a brand-new process, an election audit created by a new Idaho law. “These post-election...
Idaho State Police seeking info after passing car threw beer bottle at trooper
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for information after a passing motorist threw a beer bottle at a trooper during a DUI investigation on Interstate 84 in Ada County, according to a news release Friday. Police said the incident happened near milepost 52 in Ada County around...
Idaho Senators explain 'no' votes on Respect for Marriage Act, Boise Pride Director responds
BOISE, Idaho — A major win in congress for LGBTQ+ supporters, the Senate voted in favor of advancing legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage. A 62-37 procedural vote in the senate clears the way for final votes on the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage...
Lawyers seek to block execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr.
BOISE, Idaho — A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution. Attorneys for 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. asked the court in documents filed Monday...
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Your Health Idaho offers ways to save on health insurance
BOISE, Idaho — It's that time of year; health insurance open enrollment season. If you don't have health insurance through your employer and you do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare, there is another option. You can enroll for medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state...
Unemployment rate in Idaho slightly increases
BOISE, Idaho — For the ninth month in a row, Idaho's unemployment rate was listed below 3%; however, it did increase slightly from the prior month, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 2.9%, a 0.1% increase from September. But both...
Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
Thanksgiving food boxes distributed by St. Vincent de Paul
BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time when people traditionally come together and share a meal but for some people living in the Treasure Valley, it's a time that can showcase their need. Hunger Free America, a nonprofit that, according to its website, "works to end hunger through a combination of advocacy and direct service at the national level," claims a lot of American people are experiencing food insecurity.
Idaho AG-elect Raul Labrador hires former Trump administration attorneys
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald...
Boise pub Mulligans gets ready to serve free Thanksgiving meals
BOISE, Idaho — As a lot of people get ready to cook and spend time with their loved ones for Thanksgiving not everyone has a place to go, and that's why some places across the Treasure Valley are serving up free meals on Thanksgiving Day, places like Mulligans Pub and Eatery in Downtown Boise.
