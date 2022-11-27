BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO