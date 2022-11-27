ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
'They saved us': Idahoans tell their adoption stories

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Zak and Kimberly Cutler desperately wanted a family. The Cutlers were married in 2006 and struggled with fertility for three agonizing years. Finally, Zak, a contractor, suggested they look into adopting. The paperwork was filled out the next...
Unemployment rate in Idaho slightly increases

BOISE, Idaho — For the ninth month in a row, Idaho's unemployment rate was listed below 3%; however, it did increase slightly from the prior month, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 2.9%, a 0.1% increase from September. But both...
Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
Thanksgiving food boxes distributed by St. Vincent de Paul

BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time when people traditionally come together and share a meal but for some people living in the Treasure Valley, it's a time that can showcase their need. Hunger Free America, a nonprofit that, according to its website, "works to end hunger through a combination of advocacy and direct service at the national level," claims a lot of American people are experiencing food insecurity.
