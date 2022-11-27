Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to use Wednesday’s rally to reposition into profitable stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to use the market's rally on Wednesday to recalibrate their portfolios. "Use this moment to pivot yourself. Get out of the stocks I've been railing against for a full year," he said, adding, "Get into the stocks of companies that make things and do stuff at a profit and return some of that to you."
CNBC
Powell’s inflation remarks are a ‘green light’ to stay in stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. "Unless the super hawkish Fed heads who want to raise short rates to 5% to 7% are silenced, we must be ready with a...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
CNBC
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022: Cramer considers this stock as a potential new portfolio addition
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are calling a 'lousy' rebound from Monday's selloff on China Covid lockdown fears. Jim says now is not the time to be a hero and buy a stock just because it is down. Jim also names a company he is looking at to potentially add to the Charitable Trust bullpen, and another he says could be a good entry point for new Investing Club members.
CNBC
'Wild ride': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson predicts double-digit percentage drop will hit stocks in early 2023
Investors may be on the doorstep of a deep pullback. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who has an S&P 500 year-end target of 3,900 for next year, warns corporate America is getting ready to unleash downward earnings revisions that will pummel stocks. related investing news. "It's the path. I mean nobody...
CNBC
Elon Musk says the Fed must cut rates ‘immediately’ to stop a severe recession
Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
CNBC
Billionaire Elon Musk prefers caffeine-free Diet Coke over the original—here's why
Elon Musk may have an $180 billion fortune, but one of his favorite drinks costs less than $1 a pop. In a tweet posted early Monday morning, the 51-year-old Twitter CEO shared a photo of his bedside table which, along with two replica guns, a water bottle and a large number of ring stains, also included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
CNBC
Asia markets set to fall; China signals slight easing of Covid rules
Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set to open lower while investors looked for clarity after China signaled slight easing of its stringent Covid restrictions. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow closed nearly 200 points lower ahead of a key jobs report, in which economists expect to see slower growth but resilience for November amid announcements of layoffs and hiring freezes.
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 is at a ‘make-or-break’ moment, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the S&P 500 is at a critical moment that could send it higher or cut its upward trajectory short. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 could be due for some near-term turbulence if it can't break out above last week's highs," Cramer said.
CNBC
Expect the market to break the lows in 2023, says Canaccord's Tony Dwyer
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer on what's in store for the markets next year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Cozier but cautious: Investopedia's latest read on investor sentiment
Caleb Silver, Investopedia editor-in-chief, on the latest from Investopedia's investor sentiment survey. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Fmr. CFTC chair on regulating the crypto industry
Former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad on the next steps for regulating cryptocurrency. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
S&P 500 futures fall slightly as investors await Friday's U.S. jobs data
S&P 500 futures were slightly lower Thursday night as investors looked ahead to the November jobs report. Futures tied to the benchmark stock index dipped 0.15%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.25%. Shares of tech companies were on the move in...
CNBC
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act makes green hydrogen profitable at scale, Goldman Sachs says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. During...
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
CNBC
Ford CEO surprised by F-150 Lightning backup power popularity. It's a game changer
Ford CEO Jim Farley told Jim Cramer that the F-150 Lightning's abilities as a source of backup power for homes and job sites have been a real "eye-opener" for the automaker. Farley was responding to an inquiry from the Club after Jefferies earlier this week downgraded generator mainstay. on the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Asana, Zscaler, Marvell and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. – The cloud security company saw its shares dip 9% following its quarterly earnings report, despite posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
CNBC
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: Cramer shares exclusive details on this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share advice for Investing Club members whose investments may be down right now in the face of higher interest rates. Jim breaks down the latest earnings report from Salesforce, and says he isn't giving up on the stock despite it being down 10% Thursday. Jim also shares some exclusive details he received from the CEO of one of the Charitable Trust's largest portfolio holdings.
