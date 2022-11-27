ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

CPSO looking for Keithville auto theft suspect

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month.
KEITHVILLE, LA
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
BELLEVUE, TX
ktalnews.com

Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem is facing life in prison if convicted of the murder in the death of 17-year-old Ulises...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope police post arrests

The Hope Police Department has posted their recent arrests. On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR.
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Parkway High School student was arrested last Thursday after making terroristic threats on campus. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was arrested at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 22. Police say earlier in the week the PHS...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
hopeprescott.com

Rhesa McMorris Charged With Forgery

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Rhesa McMorris, 55, of Hope, AR. Ms. McMorris was arrested and charged with 14 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Robinhood Street in Hope, AR. Ms. McMorris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business

GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Bramlett Beans and Cornbread: Annual holiday luncheon helps families

Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. All the details here » https://trib.al/UR5ITdx. Bramlett Beans and Cornbread: Annual holiday luncheon …. Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. All...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28

Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

