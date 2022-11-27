Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
CPSO looking for Keithville auto theft suspect
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month.
newschannel6now.com
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem is facing life in prison if convicted of the murder in the death of 17-year-old Ulises...
ktoy1047.com
Hope police post arrests
The Hope Police Department has posted their recent arrests. On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR.
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KSLA
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said. There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center...
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
ktalnews.com
Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Parkway High School student was arrested last Thursday after making terroristic threats on campus. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was arrested at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 22. Police say earlier in the week the PHS...
hopeprescott.com
Rhesa McMorris Charged With Forgery
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Rhesa McMorris, 55, of Hope, AR. Ms. McMorris was arrested and charged with 14 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 1400 block of Robinhood Street in Hope, AR. Ms. McMorris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktalnews.com
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
KTBS
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
KTBS
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 23-Nov. 5
• Herman Lewis Brown, Jr., of Naples, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault causing bodily injury/ family violence.Oct.
etxview.com
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty in...
ktalnews.com
Bramlett Beans and Cornbread: Annual holiday luncheon helps families
Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. All the details here » https://trib.al/UR5ITdx. Bramlett Beans and Cornbread: Annual holiday luncheon …. Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. All...
49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28
Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
Best and Worst Scores for Reading at Shreveport Area Schools
Good news for young students in Louisiana schools. The Department of Education has unveiled the 2022 fall Reading Report. The data shows some gains have been made by students in 1st-through-3rd grade, But the news is not all good. Kindergarten scores have dropped by about 2%. State Superintendent of Education...
