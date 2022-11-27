ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1994_0jPGSsAx00

BENSALEM, Pa. — A teenager in Pennsylvania allegedly confessed to murder over Instagram, police say.

According to a news release from Bensalem Police Department, officers received a call on Friday just after 4 p.m. about a possible murder. The caller told officers that her daughter got a video chat on Instagram from a 16-year-old acquaintance. In the video, the teenager allegedly said that he killed someone. BPD said that the video allegedly flipped to show of legs and feet of another person covered in blood. The teenager also allegedly asked for some help in getting rid of the body.

According to WPVI, the teenager was later identified as Joshua Cooper, 16. Officers went to Cooper’s house, which was located at the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park. As the officers approached the home, they saw a young man run out of the back. He was found later near the trailer park.

According to WPVI, the victim -- a juvenile girl -- was found on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD said that it was reportedly apparent that someone tried to clean up the crime scene.

Cooper has been charged as an adult on charges of criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to BPD. Cooper has been denied bail and has been sent to a juvenile detention center.

BPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Off-duty deputy accidentally shot daughter with AR-15 while drunk

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his daughter while trying to show his son how to clean a gun. Daniel Weber, a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was home with his family the day before Thanksgiving when he wanted to show his son, who is under 18, how to clean an AR-15 rifle, police told WPTV.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders' alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport...
OHIO STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgians shatter another voting record as Warnock, Walker trade blows

ATLANTA — More than 300,000 Georgians cast their ballots on Monday in Georgia's highly contentious Senate runoff race, smashing the of 233,000 votes set just four years ago, according to Georgia's secretary of state office. The record-setting vote tally on the first day of mandatory in-person early voting statewide paves the way for a dramatic showdown between simmering political rivals in Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker with just four days of early voting remaining until election day on Dec. 6.
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy