Child shot in hand in New Orleans’ Desire neighborhood

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans police began investigating a shooting that wounded a five-year-old girl in the Desire area Sunday (Nov. 26) afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue. Initial reports showed the girl had been shot in the hand.

Baton Rouge teen killed, another arrested after shots ring out in downtown New Orleans

We’re told the girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment where details on her condition were unknown. Detectives believe the gunshot was self-inflicted and that one person is in custody on a single obstruction of justice charge.

NOPD: Child shot, killed at New Orleans home

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD’s Child Abuse unit.

