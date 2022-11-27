Child shot in hand in New Orleans’ Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans police began investigating a shooting that wounded a five-year-old girl in the Desire area Sunday (Nov. 26) afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue. Initial reports showed the girl had been shot in the hand.

We’re told the girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment where details on her condition were unknown. Detectives believe the gunshot was self-inflicted and that one person is in custody on a single obstruction of justice charge.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD’s Child Abuse unit.

