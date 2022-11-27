I knew Adesanya was going to lose that fight. And I'm sure he will lose the rematch as well. You met your match AGAIN and AGAIN just leave it alone Humble yourself my guy. Sheesh
Alex just has Izzy's number. He was built and designed to be his kryptonite. Remember he wasn't winded at all and when he asked if he had to knock him out and was told yes he went out there and imposed his will and just about took Izzy's head off! Yes they have to have a rematch but I believe it will be an even quicker KO because Alex knows he won't out point him. Alex is just built different with that one punch knockout power that doesn't fade even in the late rounds. He'll peck away at him for a round or two tracking him down then he'll let his hands fly and it's over!
Comments / 14