FanSided

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve

You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Yardbarker

Yankees ‘getting calls’ on starting infielder via trade

The New York Yankees can justifiably trade infielder Gleyber Torres this off-season if they see Anthony Volpe as a legitimate contributor during the 2023 campaign. The expectation is that Oswald Peraza and Volpe will compete for the starting shortstop job next spring, but Volpe will likely need a few weeks if not months at the Triple-A level having just been elevated this past season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal

Last year, Miller appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Giants, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. He did, however, strike out 14 batters, which could be something that Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes liked to see. The Dodgers are known for doing low risk,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender

Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market and might have a very attractive option in one particular team. Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, has subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

New York Mets Mock Free Agency: Locking down SS and retaining a star

The New York Mets currently face a pivotal offseason. After falling short in 2022, the team enters 2023 with World Series aspirations. They have a strong foundation with core players already in place. That said, this is still a baseball team with some holes and in need of two to three quality signings this free agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB announces competitive-balance picks for draft: Where did Brewers land?

The 2023 MLB draft isn’t until next summer, but there are some predraft events that need to take place. For the first time in history, there will be a draft lottery, and it will take place during the Winter Meetings on Dec. 6. MLB also announced competitive-balance picks for the 2023 MLB Draft.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard

With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason

The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023

The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target

The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start to the offseason after losing their reported top external target in free agency. Outside of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and possibly right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox were locked in on a former American League MVP that would primarily have fit in as a designated hitter following the departure of J.D. Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Insider reveals where 'Mets people' think Jacob deGrom will sign

One insider indicated that free-agent ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is leaning toward re-signing with the New York Mets. "Mets people seem to think he prefers to return," Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported about deGrom on Thursday, "and there’s some concern about losing their homegrown uber-talent and watching him win Cy Young awards elsewhere, so he may still be their top remaining target."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

