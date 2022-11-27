ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Demario Davis delivers his Saints pregame speech before kickoff vs. 49ers

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
It’s been a tough year for the New Orleans Saints, who have leaned hard on team leaders like Demario Davis. The veteran linebacker and defensive captain has enjoyed the best production of his career since signing with the Saints back in 2018, and he’s proven to be an invaluable presence for their defense. It’s on him to set expectations with a fiery pregame speech to his teammates.

Davis first started delivering a weekly address when Drew Brees went down with an injury, picking up No. 9’s long-running tradition with ease. With the Saints experiencing more adversity than ever, having respected voices in the locker room like Davis brings value you can’t quantify.>

