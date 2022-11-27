Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
NBC Philadelphia
Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
Popculture
Terrell Owens Knocks out Man at CVS Parking Lot
Terrell Owens punched a man during an altercation at a CVS parking lot in Los Angeles over the weekend. TMZSports posted the video of Owens punching the individual who went down to the ground and remained there for a few seconds. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was at CVS to grab a few things. That's when a fan approached him to have a conversation, and while it started off friendly, things took a turn when another man started talking to the fan Owens was having a conversation with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports the second man threatened to beat up Owens and the fan outside.
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Addresses Speculation She Secretly Went Into Labor
Brittany Matthews is setting the record straight about her recent pregnancy. Before the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple's second child, she responded to fans on Twitter speculating that she gave birth while Mahomes and the Chiefs were taking on the Los Angeles Rams.
Nick Sirianni Gives Updates on Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles head coach isn't sure if Davis will play Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened and isn't sure if his playmaking safety will need a stint on the IR
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question
On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause. Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about […]
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles on track for top-10 pick | Updated selection order
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and the road to Super Bowl LVII still goes through Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 40-33, on Sunday to improve to a league-best 10-1...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
Popculture
Tom Brady Reveals Why He's Been Losing Sleep — and It's Not His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady is not sleeping very well, and it's not because of the divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on the Let's Go! podcast that he is having sleepless nights because the team is struggling this NFL season. The Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, dropping their record to 5-6.
Popculture
College Football Playoff Makes Big Announcement About Team Expansion
The College Football Playoff (CFP) is expanding very soon. The members of the CFP Board of Managers have agreed to begin the playoffs for 12 teams during the 2024-2025 season. This means the final year of the four-team playoff will be in 2023-2024. This news comes shortly after the Rose Bowl agreed to a deal along the CFP to be expanded early.
