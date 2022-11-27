Terrell Owens punched a man during an altercation at a CVS parking lot in Los Angeles over the weekend. TMZSports posted the video of Owens punching the individual who went down to the ground and remained there for a few seconds. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was at CVS to grab a few things. That's when a fan approached him to have a conversation, and while it started off friendly, things took a turn when another man started talking to the fan Owens was having a conversation with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports the second man threatened to beat up Owens and the fan outside.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO