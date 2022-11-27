How Wendell Green Jr. helped Auburn basketball hold off Saint Louis, stay perfect

AUBURN — Auburn basketball's game against Saint Louis on Sunday was tied with eight minutes left to play. It was a hard-fought, NCAA Tournament-style of game with the crowd involved and the pressure on.

And the Tigers (7-0) answered the call en route to a 65-60 win to maintain their perfect record, outscoring the Billikens 13-8 down the stretch. Fans inside Neville Arena were as loud as they have been all season, and it came in a game coach Bruce Pearl said would be the Tigers' toughest challenge yet.

The contest certainly lived up to Pearl's billing. The Tigers will now wait until Friday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+) to return to the court against Colgate.

IRON BOWL GRADES:Auburn football grades: What mark does Cadillac Williams get in season-ending Iron Bowl loss?

GOALS:Here are five things Auburn football's next coaching staff must accomplish

Block party

As time was winding down in the first half, Saint Louis (5-2) had the ball and was holding it for the last shot. Pearl, who had been animatedly coaching up his team throughout the half, started to walk up and down the bench and encourage the Auburn fans to let the Billikens hear it.

The crowd responded. And when Javon Pickett drove down the lane looking for a layup, Johni Broome pinned his shot against the backboard, sending even more energy into the crowd.

It was the fifth time Broome sent a shot back in the first half alone, and the Tigers finished with 11 blocks. Saint Louis had two.

Wendell Green Jr.'s big half

Aside from an efficient six-point first half from senior forward Jaylin Williams, no other Auburn players could get much going offensively. At halftime, Broome was 2-of-8 from the field. K.D. Johnson was 1-of-4.

So Wendell Green Jr. took things into his own hands, finishing the first half with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and converted two and-ones, proving to be the most dynamic player on the floor for the opening 20 minutes.

Pearl clearly recognized Green's hot hand and wanted to ride his point guard for as long as he could. Green played 16 minutes in the first half, which is uncharacteristic for a team that runs an 11-man rotation. Green didn't come out of the game until over seven minutes of game time had elapsed.

Inconsistent offense

There was a stretch in the first half where the Tigers went 1-of-10 from the field and scored only three points in 6:16. Despite this, they still went into halftime shooting 50% from the field.

A large reason for that was Green eventually calming things down — he scored eight points in the half's final seven minutes. But the troubles on the offensive end are nothing new for Auburn. The Tigers scored only 43 points in a nail-biting win over Northwestern on Wednesday and came into Sunday's game shooting just 27.5% from 3-point range.

Auburn shot just 10-of-29 in the second half. The Tigers' defense has carried them to an undefeated start, but the offense is going to have to ratchet up at some point for them to have any chance of repeating as regular-season SEC champions.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.