Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
Semi truck catches fire at truck stop in South Sioux City, cab a total loss
DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. — A semi-truck caught on fire Thursday morning in South Sioux City. The South Sioux City Fire Chief said the fire was called in just after 10 a.m. the Dakota County Sheriff was driving past the Circle S South gas station when he saw a cloud of black smoke coming from the back parking lot.
Fatal semi vs. pedestrian crash reported in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one person died early Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck north of North Sioux City. According to the DPS report, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on I-29 around 5 a.m....
Fire crews escort residents from Sioux City house fire
A Sioux City home caught fire Thursday morning with crews able to safely escort the occupants outside.
NO INJURIES IN MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED AROUND 1:30 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE CHIMNEY AND A FIRE IN THE ATTIC. ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THE HOUSE...
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
Man charged in Laurel, Neb. quadruple homicide has arraignment scheduled
LAUREL, Neb. — The man charged with murdering four people this August in Laurel, Nebraska has officially had his case bound over to the District Court in Cedar County. Jason Jones, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the case. Jones made his initial court appearance in...
Payloader Destroyed In Fire Near Inwood Tuesday Evening
Inwood, Iowa– A payloader was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 5:20 p.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fire at 2301 240th Street, five miles east of Inwood.
Norfolk water main break may cause discolored water
NORFOLK, Neb. — The City of Norfolk experienced a water main break on Benjamin Avenue Tuesday night. Due to the break, residents may experience discolored water. The City says that the water is bacteria free and safe for use. City staff will be flushing hydrants in affected areas Wednesday.
Sioux City asking residents to avoid de-icer for sidewalks, driveways
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
