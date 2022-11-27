ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

ktwb.com

Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandnews.com

dakotanewsnow.com

kscj.com

NO INJURIES IN MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED AROUND 1:30 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE CHIMNEY AND A FIRE IN THE ATTIC. ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THE HOUSE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point

Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Early-morning fire damages Morningside home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City family is out of their home after a fire early Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the home on the corner of Glenn Ave. and South Palmetto St. at roughly 1:45 a.m. Firefighters found a fire in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Man charged in Laurel, Neb. quadruple homicide has arraignment scheduled

LAUREL, Neb. — The man charged with murdering four people this August in Laurel, Nebraska has officially had his case bound over to the District Court in Cedar County. Jason Jones, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the case. Jones made his initial court appearance in...
LAUREL, NE
kiwaradio.com

Payloader Destroyed In Fire Near Inwood Tuesday Evening

Inwood, Iowa– A payloader was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 5:20 p.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fire at 2301 240th Street, five miles east of Inwood.
INWOOD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Norfolk water main break may cause discolored water

NORFOLK, Neb. — The City of Norfolk experienced a water main break on Benjamin Avenue Tuesday night. Due to the break, residents may experience discolored water. The City says that the water is bacteria free and safe for use. City staff will be flushing hydrants in affected areas Wednesday.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning

An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash

HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
HULL, IA

