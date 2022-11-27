Read full article on original website
Related
Will Smith Stepped Out For The "Emancipation" Red Carpet After Saying He "Loses Sleep" Over The Movie Possibly Being Affected By The Oscars Slap
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
If You Need A Brief Moment Of Levity, May I Suggest These Pics Of Brendan Fraser And Two Of His Sons
The jawlines of this family...
Jimmy Choo And Timberland's Collaboration Brings Two Iconic Shoe Worlds Together
Shoe junkies rejoice, a new stunning collaboration between two shoe giants just dropped and the results are to die for. One of them is the British brand Jimmy Choo, known for its bespoke shoes combining style and luxury. What started as an atelier in the East End of London in the '90s soon became a globally-recognized enterprise catering to the global elite (via Jimmy Choo). The second brand is Timberland, the American brand that revolutionized the world of waterproof shoes with their original Timberland boots created in 1973, per Timberland.
This TikToker Is Cutting Up Pricey Designer Bags To See If They're Really Worth It, And I'm Both Fascinated And Stress-Sweating
"I realized people don't know enough about leather and they just take the price as the signal of the quality."
TikTok Star Josh Herbert Gets Real About His New Podcast Who Wears The Pants - Exclusive Interview
If you're like us, you could spend countless hours scrolling through TikTok videos. The app has completely transformed the social media atmosphere — and it has completely changed the lives of Josh Herbert and his wife, Abbie. The duo first downloaded the app less than three years ago and have since acquired a massive online following in the millions.
Is TikTok's 15-Minute Cleansing Challenge Really Worth The Hype?
There are a number of beauty rules that are second nature to us. If you're doing a red lip always line. Moisturizer before face oils. And please, never ever go to sleep with your makeup on. These are just a few of the many beauty commandments we've all grown accustomed to, but if there's only one that you take seriously it should always be to cleanse your face and remove any trace of makeup at the end of every day.
Best Holiday Gifts For Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Fans
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Christmas is right around the corner, which means it's time to get those gifts bought before it is too late. It can be daunting to figure out what to give to your loved ones but getting them something related to their interests is always a safe bet. If you have a fan of the British royal family at home, there are quite a few options for gifts that will definitely get them smiling. Those who followed every step of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, or those who can't stop talking about Kate Middleton's best fashion moments, we are talking about you.
NYX Cosmetics Is Launching The Dreamiest Avatar-Inspired Collection
The world of beauty isn't one that solely consists of the same repeated products being released in a loop. It manages to keep its finger on the pulse of what's trending and relevant in the world, and one of every beauty lover's favorite ways it does so is by releasing collaborations or collections inspired by movies. Pop culture continues to find its way into our makeup bags, whether it be through celebrity collaborations with cosmetics brands or the much-funner-themed collections. Who could forget the iconic "Mean Girls" burn book palette released by Storybook Cosmetics that we never knew we needed, per Teen Vogue?
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0