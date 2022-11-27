Police: Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confesses to murder over Instagram

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his daughter while trying to show his son how to clean a gun. Daniel Weber, a deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was home with his family the day before Thanksgiving when he wanted to show his son, who is under 18, how to clean an AR-15 rifle, police told WPTV.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO