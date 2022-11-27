ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway

Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

PriceWeber asking for community input to name 40-foot nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PriceWeber is asking for help naming its nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker. The public relations, marketing and advertising agency has been transforming its bell tower into a nutcracker for six years. Now, the company wants to give the friendly giant a name, and is calling on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County Schools partnering with YMCA in effort to relieve impact of bus driver shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages, canceled routes, and long waits to get students to or from school. "Every single superintendent I talk to, inside the state of Kentucky or outside the state of Kentucky, are having the same issues," said Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
NEW PEKIN, IN
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana. Police said according to initial...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy