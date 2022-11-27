Read full article on original website
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
wdrb.com
Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway
Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
Jack Harlow's mom helps Kosair Charities volunteers become 'wrap stars'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville-native, isn't the only talented one in his family. His mom, Maggie Harlow, shows off her own wrapping skills and helps others get ready for the holidays along the way. Maggie Harlow taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap ahead of...
wdrb.com
PriceWeber asking for community input to name 40-foot nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PriceWeber is asking for help naming its nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker. The public relations, marketing and advertising agency has been transforming its bell tower into a nutcracker for six years. Now, the company wants to give the friendly giant a name, and is calling on the...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
Wave 3
‘Empty the Shelters’ event waives adoption fees for adult cats, dogs at LMAS, KHS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services and Kentucky Humane Society announced they will both be participating in a national event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats over the holidays. The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event waives adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at...
wdrb.com
Viewing holiday village in Louisville collector's basement becomes tradition for Christmas lovers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When winter weather blankets the rooftops, every Louisville neighborhood becomes very similar, no matter how long it's been around. It snows a little, cars are stuck, tow trucks do their thing, and those news people have their cameras and microphones out. We're talking about neighborhood in...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Schools partnering with YMCA in effort to relieve impact of bus driver shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages, canceled routes, and long waits to get students to or from school. "Every single superintendent I talk to, inside the state of Kentucky or outside the state of Kentucky, are having the same issues," said Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon.
wdrb.com
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
wdrb.com
Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
wdrb.com
Local artist known for friendliness, smiles on Bardstown Road dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist who was a fixture on Bardstown Road for years has died. Mark Anthony Mulligan was often seen in the Highlands sitting on a bench, dancing on the sidewalk or on board a TARC bus. He always had a sense of humor and a signature smile.
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
fox56news.com
Sweepstakes created after Jim Beam distiller gets transplant from co-worker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — To bourbon enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than getting your hands on a rare bottle, and there’s a sweepstakes going on now that provides the opportunity to do just that. But this bourbon sweepstakes is no ordinary event, the story of how it...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
ISP: Indiana car crash sends child to Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police and detectives are investigating an early morning crash that sent a 4 year old to the hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP said officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a head-on crash in southern Indiana. Police said according to initial...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a $711 million, multi-year plan to renovate the Kentucky Exposition Center, building soccer fields and enhancing exhibits. If fully imagined, the master plan would make the expo center the second-largest "continuous space" in the United States, behind only the Georgia...
