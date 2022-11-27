Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight
Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
wevv.com
The 'Find A Way' event hosted by Mattingly Charities gets underway tonight at the Victory Theater
Mattingly Charities and their 2022 Find A Way event gets underway this evening. The charity had to slim down presentations in the past, but will return tonight with a full compliment of guests. The list of attendees includes singer/songwriters Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd, and Jeffrey Steel, with host and XM...
wevv.com
Edge Ice Center inviting the Grinch and Santa to an upcoming skating event
Owensboro's Edge Ice Center is inviting residents for a Christmas Whoville Skate this month. On Sunday, December 11 the Grinch and Santa Claus will be skating with patrons at the west side rink. The Whoville Skate event will take place from 4:30 to 7:00 P.M. The cost is $6.00 per...
wevv.com
Owensboro residents with elaborate holiday displays vying for this year's Golden Santa award
The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and Owensboro Municipal Utilities will host the Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The winner will receive a $250 OMU gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant and a lighted yard sign proclaiming the top prize. Entries will be judged on originality, use of light, colors,...
wevv.com
Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December
Willard Public library in Evansville, Indiana, will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend...
Huge Winter Rummage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro-Thousands of Items Just $1
Winter has arrived and many families need winter clothes for their kids. The Winter Rummage sale has thousands of items to choose from. The sale will benefit My Sister's Keeper Women's & Children's Homeless Shelter in Owensboro. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to...
14news.com
Remembrance tree placed in Henderson’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ display
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department for the third year has placed a Remembrance Tree in the Christmas in the Park display. According to a release, the Remembrance Tree is located in the gazebo. Citizens are invited to place a small, unbreakable ornament...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like...
14news.com
Gift Skateboarding nearing finish line on free indoor skate park in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new skatepark in Henderson that plans to wheel in skaters year-round is 100% indoors, and 100% free of charge. “Some pick it up a couple months at the end of the summer, and by October and November they’re just done with it because there’s nowhere to go,” said Executive Director of Gift Skateboarding, Matt Glick.
What sugary secret is hiding in Atkinson Park?
Candy Canes are waiting to be found in Atkinson Park! Calling all children, the city of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department invites you to come search for the hidden canes... For free!
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
14news.com
First spot officially leased in new food hall downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spot in the new Main Street Food Hall has officially been filled, according to real estate broker Jason Dicken. Dicken posted on social media that a restaurant has filled one of the open spots. According to the post, four spots remain open, and anyone interested...
wevv.com
A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville
Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
Indiana Couple Wants to Help Residents in Assisted Living Facility Feel the Love of Christmas
When you get older, it should be a time to enjoy your life after you have spent a lifetime working so hard. But, for too many, the silver years are a lonely and isolated time, especially during the holidays. I see it when I go visit my dad at the...
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
14news.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial. Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.
wevv.com
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
wevv.com
Evansville Salvation Army matching 'Tip Tap' Red Kettle donations up to $5,000
There's a new push to encourage donors to give through the Evansville Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. The Salvation Army said Tuesday that any donation made through the organization's new "Tip Tap" digital platform at sites in Vanderburgh County and Warrick County will be matched, up to $5,000. The nonprofit...
