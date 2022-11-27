ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight

Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December

Willard Public library in Evansville, Indiana, will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gift Skateboarding nearing finish line on free indoor skate park in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new skatepark in Henderson that plans to wheel in skaters year-round is 100% indoors, and 100% free of charge. “Some pick it up a couple months at the end of the summer, and by October and November they’re just done with it because there’s nowhere to go,” said Executive Director of Gift Skateboarding, Matt Glick.
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season

Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

First spot officially leased in new food hall downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spot in the new Main Street Food Hall has officially been filled, according to real estate broker Jason Dicken. Dicken posted on social media that a restaurant has filled one of the open spots. According to the post, four spots remain open, and anyone interested...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville

Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm

Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy